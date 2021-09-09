Jumeirah Maldives: All-villa luxury resort opens in October

Jumeirah Group opens new luxury resort in Maldives.

Jumeirah Maldives will welcome first guests on October 1, 2021.

Jumeirah Maldives offers 67 beach and over-water villas.

Jumeirah Group, the global luxury hospitality company and a member of Dubai Holding, today announced a new international resort, Jumeirah Maldives, which will welcome its first guests from October 1, 2021.

Adding to Jumeirah Group’s growing portfolio of hotels, guests can now discover Jumeirah Maldives, an all-villa luxury resort tucked away in the crystalline turquoise waters of the North Malé Atoll, easily reachable by speedboat or seaplane from Malé Airport. Its idyllic location offers privacy for romantic getaways, a blissful island retreat for friends and family and experiences to suit the more active traveler.

The resort’s surprising panoramic architecture and calming interiors are the work of sophisticated Singaporean design studio, Miaja, who have created an elegant contemporary ethos in harmony with the natural environment, echoing modern Mediterranean chic – a design that sets it apart from the rest.

José Silva, Chief Executive Officer of Jumeirah Group, said: “The Maldives is a much-loved getaway for travelers from around the world and Jumeirah Maldives is a destination that delivers on our brand promise of Stay Different. The resort offers unparalleled hospitality with a genuine flair that exceeds guest expectations, while pushing the limits of design, culinary and service expertise. A truly breath-taking addition to the brand’s portfolio, Jumeirah Group’s new home in the Maldives guarantees an immaculate guest experience right from the very moment they set foot in our new contemporary resort.”

Jumeirah Maldives offers 67 beach and over-water villas in one-, two- and three-bedroom configurations, all assuring stunning panoramic views of the Indian Ocean. Starting from 171sqm, the resort’s villas are among the most spacious in the North Malé Atoll. Each villa features a private infinity pool and large roof-top terrace with a dedicated dining area for guests to take in the sensational views while indulging in delicious culinary dishes or relaxing with a picture-perfect movie-under-the-stars experience, while the three-bedroom villas also boast their own gym.

Jumeirah Group, a member of Dubai Holding and a global luxury hotel company, operates a 6,500+-key portfolio of 24 properties across the Middle East (including the flagship Burj Al Arab Jumeirah) Europe and Asia, with more properties currently under construction around the globe.

The health and safety of guests and colleagues is Jumeirah Group’s utmost priority. It has implemented a series of protective measures across all of its hotels, while strictly adhering to each market’s respective Government directives.