A meeting of leading tourism executives, organized by former CEO of the Nepal Tourism Board, Deepak Raj Joshi determined to petition the government to remove quarantine requirements for vaccinated travelers in order to stimulate tourism in Nepal.

Pointing out that frontline tourism workers are now vaccinated it is the groups position that the tourism sector should be declared open by the Government of Nepal.

In addition the group is pressing for resumption of visas on arrival and promotion of PCR testing at the airport.e

While sections of Nepal have recently opened under some restrictions, such as cinema halls and restaurants at 50% capacity, but there’s been no update to Nepal’s travel restrictions in six months.

Secretary of PATA Suman Pandey joined in the sentiment that on arrival visas should be issued to vaccinated travelers and the quarantine requirement removed. The recently formed government has yet to fill many cabinet level vacancies and is embroiled in internal matters of politics with rival political parties so it remains to be seen if the government is able to take any action to stimulate this vital sector of Nepal’s economy.

Deepak Raj Joshi is also the representative for Nepal in the World Tourism Network, and was awarded to join the WTN Tourism Heroes Program.