Airlines Airport Aviation Breaking Canada News Breaking International News Breaking Travel News Business Travel News Other People Rebuilding Responsible Safety Tourism Transportation Travel Wire News

Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport Resumes Commercial Service

7 mins ago
4 mins ago
by David Russen
Add Comment
Select your language
en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sudanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesexh Xhosayi Yiddishzu Zulu
Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport Resumes Commercial Service
Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport Resumes Commercial Service
Written by David Russen

The restart of Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport is an important component of the City of Toronto’s recovery strategy as our restart means a return of jobs, a return of trade and tourism, and a return of a valuable gateway to one of the best cities in the world.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
  • Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport welcomes back commercial service
  • Porter Airlines and Air Canada return to Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport.
  • Commercial restart takes place on the 82nd anniversary of the airport’s first commercial flight.

Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport celebrated a return to the skies yesterday with the restart of commercial airline service by Porter Airlines and Air Canada after temporarily suspending operations due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport Celebrates Return to Commercial Service with Special Water Canon Salute to Honor Commemorative First Flight

To mark the occasion, a commemorative first flight to Ottawa attended by key stakeholders and partners was “readied for takeoff” with a special water canon salute performed by Billy Bishop Airport’s onsite Airport Rescue and Firefighting team.

Billy Bishop Airport’s staff, stakeholders and government partners marked the day and recognized the conclusion of a difficult period for the aviation industry by welcoming back passengers and getting back to the business of making connections and supporting Toronto’s economy. The commercial restart coincidentally takes place on the 82nd anniversary of the island airport’s very first commercial flight in 1939.

Geoffrey Wilson, CEO of PortsToronto, owner and operator of Billy Bishop Airport, was joined by His Worship John Tory, Mayor of Toronto, and Michael Deluce, President and CEO of Porter Airlines in offering remarks to celebrate the occasion. Passengers and staff were treated to giveaways and prizes, and a commemorative first flight to Ottawa attended by key stakeholders and partners was “readied for takeoff” with a special water canon salute performed by the airport’s onsite Airport Rescue and Firefighting team.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Page 1 of 3 Prev Next

Leave a Comment

MENU