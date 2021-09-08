Breaking Indonesia News Breaking International News Breaking Travel News Crime Government News Human Rights News Other Responsible Tourism Travel Wire News

At least 41 killed, 80 injured in Jakarta prison fire

31 mins ago
13 mins ago
by Harry Johnson
Written by Harry Johnson

The overcrowded block, which was designed for holding 40 prisoners, accommodates 122 people, said a spokesperson for the prison department at Indonesia’s Law and Human Rights Ministry.

  • The fire occurred at 2:20am local time and lasted for over an hour.
  • Eight prisoners were hospitalized with life-threatening injuries.
  • Electrical short circuit believed to be the cause of fire.

Indonesian law enforcement officials said that 41 people died and at least 80 others were injured in a Tangerang town prison fire near the the country’s capital city of Jakarta today.

According to Jakarta police chief Inspector General Fadil Imran, all the injured prisoners, including eight prisoners with serious life-threatening injuries, were taken to nearby hospitals and health clinics.

The fire occurred at 2:20 a.m. local time and was extinguished at 3:30 a.m., and electrical short circuit was believed to be the cause of the fire, said Jakarta police spokesperson Senior Commissioner Yusri Yunus.

The overcrowded block, which was designed for holding 40 prisoners, accommodates 122 people, said Rika Aprianti, a spokesperson for the prison department at Indonesia’s Law and Human Rights Ministry.

Many of the prisoners held in the affected block were those involved in drug and narcotics related cases, according to her.

