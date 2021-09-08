Dakar to New York City and Washington on Air Senegal now

Air Senegal launches flights to New York’s John F. Kennedy Airport.

Air Senegal announces Baltimore Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport service.

Both new US flights will be flown from Dakar, Senegal.

Air Senegal, the national flag carrier of Senegal, today launched its inaugural flight to New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport and Baltimore Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport, the first of a new twice-weekly service between Dakar and the two US cities.

Flight HC407 departed Dakar’s Blaise Diagne International Airport at 2:56am and landed at New York’s JFK Airport (Terminal 1) at 06:51 am today. Passengers bound for the Metropolitan Washington area continued with this flight after passing through Immigration and Customs in New York.

The flight arrived at Baltimore Washington Airport (BWI) at 11:08am where the flight was welcomed by a traditional water cannon salute. The return flight will depart Baltimore at 08:25pm via New York JFK (Terminal 1) for Dakar where it is scheduled to land at 12:25pm the following day.

The new service will be operated on Thursdays and Sundays using a state-of-the-art Airbus A330-900neo aircraft, offering 32 flatbeds in Business, 21 seats in Premium Economy and 237 seats in Economy class, entertainment systems, in-seat power, and in-flight Wi-Fi connectivity. Air Senegal provides convenient connections for its USA passengers via Dakar in both directions to Abidjan, Conakry, Freetown, Banjul, Praia, Bamako, Nouakchott, Douala, Cotonou and Libreville.

In 2019, over a million passengers flew between USA and West Africa which is expected to grow further with the launch of this new route. Senegal is a major West African regional business and tourist hub along with being the headquarters of the United Nations in West Africa.

Ibrahima Kane, Chief Executive Officer at Air Senegal said: “Our aim is to provide a convenient and comfortable journey between USA, Senegal and West Africa. Dakar’s geographical location combined with Air Senegal’s multiple connections via its primary hub to all major West African cities will enable this new route to grow from strength to strength. In addition, we hope to stimulate American tourist demand to Senegal to explore its rich cultural history, world class beaches and exotic cuisine across the country”.

Air Senegal, is the flag carrier of the Republic of Senegal. Created in 2016, it is state owned through investment arm Caisse des Dépots et Consignation du Sénégal. It is based at Blaise Diagne International Airport in Dakar, Senegal.