More flights to London, Kyiv and Istanbul on Air Astana now

40 mins ago
38 mins ago
by Harry Johnson
Written by Harry Johnson

Air Astana announces increased frequencies to Ukraine and Turkey, resumes London flights.

  • Air Astana increases Istanbul frequencies.
  • Air Astana adds more Kyiv flights.
  • Air Astana resumes direct London flights from Nur-Sultan.

Air Astana introduced an additional frequency between Kyiv and Nur-Sultan on Tuesday, September 7, 2021, with the capitals of Kazakhstan and Ukraine now connected three times a week on Mondays. Tuesdays and Thursdays. The airline also operates flights between Kyiv and Almaty on Wednesdays, Saturdays and Sundays.

Air Astana will additionally launch a third frequency between Istanbul and Almaty on 17, September 2021, with flights on Tuesdays, Fridays and Sundays, as well as a service between Istanbul and Nur-Sultan on Thursdays.

Air Astana also resumes direct flights from London to Nur-Sultan twice a week on Wednesdays and Saturdays starting on September 18, 2021.

Passengers are kindly requested to follow entry requirements before flight on Air Astana’s website.

Air Astana is the flag carrier of Kazakhstan, based in Almaty. It operates scheduled, domestic and international services on 64 routes from its main hub, Almaty International Airport, and from its secondary hub, Nursultan Nazarbayev International Airport.

