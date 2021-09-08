Breaking Indian News Breaking International News Breaking Travel News Cruising News Other Responsible Safety Tourism Transportation Travel Destination Update Travel Wire News Trending Now

One dead, dozens missing in two-ferry disaster in India

by Harry Johnson
Written by Harry Johnson

Dozens of people missing after a two-ferry head-on collision in Majuli, India.

  • Two passenger ferries collide head-on in India.
  • Smaller passenger ferry capsizes in India collision.
  • At least one ferry passenger killed in disaster.

Two overloaded passenger ferries traveling in opposite directions have collided head-on on Brahmaputra River to the north of the city of Jorhat, located in India’s northeastern state of Assam, today.

Reportedly, there were over 100 people on the boats, with most of them still missing and feared dead.

Footage circulating online shows a large, heavy ferry, which carried passengers as well as a number of vehicles, smashing into a smaller passenger ferry.

The smaller ferry capsized immediately after the collision, going underwater within seconds of the crash, disturbing video apparently shot by a passenger on the larger boat shows. People rushed out of the sinking vessel, their belongings afloat.

No information on potential casualties was immediately available.

Ferries are widely used for transportation in India. Ferry accidents are common because of frequent overcrowding and poor maintenance and safety standards.

