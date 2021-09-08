Tanzanian President: Number one tourist campaigner in Africa

The documentary will be launched in the United States upon its completion, targeting to market and showcased Tanzania’s tourist attractive sites worldwide. President Samia said that the Royal Tour documentary will showcase various tourism, investments, arts and cultural attractions available and seen in Tanzania. Key players in the tourism and hospitality industry are delighted.

After launching the Royal Tour film documentary in the Spice Island of Zanzibar late in August, the Tanzanian President made such another tourist filming expedition in the historical town of Bagamoyo on the Indian Ocean coast. The historical tourist town of Bagamoyo is located 75 kilometers from Dar es Salaam, Tanzania’s commercial capital.

Formerly a slave trade town, Bagamoyo was the first entry point for Christian missionaries from Europe about 150 years ago, making this small historical town to be the door of Christian faith in East Africa and Central Africa.

On March 4, 1868, the Catholic Holy Ghost Fathers were granted a piece of land to build a church and a monastery by the Bagamoyo local rulers under orders from the Sultan of Oman who was the ruler of Zanzibar.

The first Catholic mission in East Africa was established in Bagamoyo after successful negotiations between the early Christian missionaries and representatives of Sultan Said El-Majid, the Sultan Barghash. These two prominent leaders were the past rulers of present Tanzania.

Bagamoyo mission was established in 1870 to house children rescued from slavery but later expanded to a Catholic church, a school, technical school workshops, and farming projects.

Lights, Camera, Action!

President Samia Suluhu Hassan’s guided documentary is set to promote Tanzania’s tourist attraction sites to a global audience to raise travel awareness after the global economy has been badly ravaged by the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“What I am doing is to promote our country Tanzania internationally. We are going to film attraction sites. Potential investors will get to see how Tanzania is really like, areas of investments, and different attraction sites,” Samia added.

The Tanzanian President is now guiding the film crew in the Ngorongoro Conservation Area Authority (NCAA) and Serengeti National Park after doing the same on Mount Kilimanjaro, the highest mountain in Africa.

Both Ngorongoro and Serengeti are Tanzania’s leading wildlife parks pulling thousands of regional and international tourists every year. These two premier tourist parks are counted as the most-visited sites in East Africa, mostly by wildlife safari tourists.

Ngorongoro Conservation Area was declared a UNESCO World Heritage site in 1979 due to its fame and global impact on conservation and the history of man as written by various scientists after the famous anthropologists Mary and Louis Leakey discovered the skull of Early Man at Olduvai Gorge.

The main attraction of the Ngorongoro Conservation Area is the famous world wonder – Ngorongoro Crater. This is the world’s largest unflooded and unbroken volcanic caldera formed between 2 and 3 million years ago when a huge volcano exploded and collapsed in on itself. The crater, which is now a tourist hotspot and a magnet to world-class tourists, is regarded as a natural sanctuary for wild creatures living below its 2000-foot-high walls which separates it with the rest of the conservation area.

Serengeti National Park is famous for its wildlife concentration, the most attractive being the Great Wildebeest Migration on its plains, sending more than 2 million wildebeests into a natural holiday in Maasai Mara. Serengeti National Park is among the oldest safari parks in Africa by its concentration of wild animals, mostly the big African mammals.

The Great Migration is made up of huge herds totaling up from 2 to 3 million wildebeests, zebras, and gazelles moving in an 800-kilometer clockwise circuit through the Serengeti and Maasai Mara ecosystem in search of the best pastures and access to water. These grazers are followed by lions and other predators in the thousands, and they are waited for patiently by crocodiles in the Mara and Grumeti Rivers as the herds follow their inner compass.

Developed with modern tourist hotels and lodges, Bagamoyo is now a fast-growing holiday paradise on the Indian Ocean coast after Zanzibar, Malindi, and Lamu.