Strong 7.4 earthquake close to Acapulco, Mexico potential to be devastating, No Tsunami Threat

Guerrero is a State on Mexico’s Pacific coast. The resort city of Acapulco, set on a large bay backed by high-rises and the Sierra Madre del Sur mountains, is known for its high-energy nightlife and beaches along Acapulco Bay and the Acapulco Diamante area.

A 6.2 strong earthquake was measured at 8.47 pm , and another 7.1 earthquake minutes later, and another 7.4 hit the segion seconds laterMore than 2 million people live within 15 miles from the quake.

A Tsunami threat is currently under investigation

It’s too early to say if a strong 7.4 earthquake that was just recorded close to the Mexican Resort city Acapulco caused damages, injuries or death.

The epicenter was 8 miles southeast of #Acapulco, Guerrero. Power outages and gas leaks are reported.

A Pacific Wide Tsunami threat was evaluated and cancelled.

Landslides in the immediate area are possible, but would most likely affect only a small population.

The affect on a larger population in the Acapulco region is likely and being evaluated.

The quake had people in far away Mexico City running into the streets.

According to local reports, the earthquake hit only 18 km from the resort town Acapulco and has the potential of major impact.

The quake has the potential to be devastating, eTurboNews will follow this breaking news .

USGS posted the earthquake was 7.0 strong and measured at 8.47 pm local time in Acapulco. or 1.47 am UTC on Sep 9

The location: 16.950°N 99.788°W with a 12.6. km depth.

The earth shaking was felt as far as Mexico City.

