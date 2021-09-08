Strong 7.1 earthquake in Acapulco, Mexico categorized Orange, potential to be devastating

Guerrero is a State on Mexico’s Pacific coast. The resort city of Acapulco, set on a large bay backed by high-rises and the Sierra Madre del Sur mountains, is known for its high-energy nightlife and beaches along Acapulco Bay and the Acapulco Diamante area.

A 6.2 strong earthquake was measured at 8.47 pm , and another 7.1 earthquake minutes later, and another 7.4 hit the region seconds later. More than 2 million people live within 15 miles from the quake.

The quake was categorized Orange by USGS and adjusted to 7.0 and later back to 7.1

Orange alert for shaking-related fatalities and economic losses. Significant casualties and damage are likely and the disaster is potentially widespread. Past orange alerts have required a regional or national level response. Usually damages in this category can be estimated between 100 Million to 1 Billion USD, what is less than 1% of the GDP of Mexico.

Orange quakes are estimated to possibly cause fatalities in the hundreds or thousands.

The National Seismological Service has upgraded the earthquake that struck Mexico’s Pacific coast to a magnitude of 7.1. The epicenter was near the resort of Acapulco. The quake sent residents and tourists into the streets and shook buildings as far away as Mexico City.

Not many reports are coming in from Acapulco indicating uncertainty.

This is the estimation by USGS

Overall, the population in this region resides in structures that are a mix of vulnerable and earthquake resistant construction. The predominant vulnerable building types are mud wall and adobe block with concrete bond beam construction.

Recent earthquakes in this area have caused secondary hazards such as tsunamis and landslides that might have contributed to losses.

According to USGS there is no Pacific tsunami threat due to this earthquake. A tsunami warning was triggered by local authorities for the Mexican Pacific Coast. There are no reports known about tsunamis anywhere at this time.

Currently this earthquake in Mexico was felt as

very strong by 756,000+

Strong by 379,000+

Moderate by 873.00+

Light by 22,985

Weak by 25,754

It’s too early to say how much damages this earthquake caused.

The epicenter was 8 miles southeast of #Acapulco, Guerrero. Power outages and gas leaks are reported.

A Pacific Wide Tsunami threat was evaluated and cancelled.

Landslides in the immediate area are possible, but would most likely affect only a small population.

The affect on a larger population in the Acapulco region is likely and being evaluated.

The quake had people in far away Mexico City running into the streets.

According to local reports, the earthquake hit only 18 km from the resort town Acapulco and has the potential of major impact.

The quake has the potential to be devastating, eTurboNews will follow this breaking news .

USGS posted the earthquake was 7.0 strong and measured at 8.47 pm local time in Acapulco. or 1.47 am UTC on Sep 9

The location: 16.950°N 99.788°W with a 12.6. km depth.

The earth shaking was felt as far as Mexico City.

