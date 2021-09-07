How to survive a wild animal attacking you?

The United States is a dangerous territory when it comes to deadly attacks on people by wild animals. Over the last 20 years, 520 people were killed in Texas, the most dangerous US State when it comes to deadly animal attacks.

The team at Outforia have revealed which states had the most fatal animal attacks from 1999 to 2019 , along with the animals which have caused the most overall deaths and provided expert tips on what to do when attacked by a dangerous animal .

The ten deadliest US States when it comes to being attacked by a wild animal are

Texas with 520 deaths California 299 Florida 247 North Carolina 180 Tennessee 170 Georgia 161 Ohio 161 Pennsylvania 148 Michigan 138 New York 124

The ten safest US States when it comes to being attacked by an animal are

Deleware: 0 North Dakota: 0 Rhode Island: 0 New Hampshire: 10 Vermont: 17 Wyoming: 17 Hawaii: 18 Maine: 20 South Dakota: 22 Alaska: 23

The deadliest animals that kill Americans traveling the wirld are

Brown Bear 70 Shark: 57 Snake: 56 Black Bear: 54 Alligator: 33 Cougar: 16 Polar Bear: 10 Wolf: 2

Carl Borg is the editor of Outforia and is an avid explorer in his spare time. He has some expert advice on what to do when attacked by a dangerous animal.



“Being attacked by an animal is a scary but very real threat when going on adventures around North America, so we wanted to make sure you know the precautions to take if you ever feel threatened by one of these dangerous animals.



My main advice to anyone going on these adventures in places you might come across a wild animal is to be prepared. I would always recommend you research the most prominent animals in the area you are visiting, as different animals mean different protocols when facing an attack. Knowing the difference between a brown and black bear for example could save your life! When feeling threatened by a black bear, you should make yourself as big as possible, raise your arms above your head and make a lot of noise. Whereas with a brown bear you should remain extremely calm and reach for bear spray.



With water animals such as sharks you should always avoid erratic swimming as this can attract them, however, if they do begin to attack you – use something as a weapon, or your fists and feet – targeting their eyes and gills.

For Alligators it differs, it’s always best to just avoid marshy rivers, if you are attacked, fight back immediately but do not resist being rolled over as this could cause you to break a bone.

Bears are a common danger on many hiking trails in North America, and each species should be dealt with in a different way. Of the three bear species present in North America, you’ll likely only run into either a black bear or a brown bear, as polar bears are only really found north of the Arctic Circle.

If you encounter a black bear, then you have a slightly better chance of avoiding serious injury or death. Black bears are smaller than brown bears and, despite their name, come in a variety of colors. If you encounter one, you should make yourself as big as possible, raise your arms above your head and make a lot of noise. Your walking buddies should do the same thing while positioning themselves as close to you as possible. This will present an intimidating front to the bear and should hopefully cause it to leave you well alone. However, this is by no means a foolproof tactic, and you should always carry bear spray with you in an easy-to-reach place when entering bear country, and air horns can be particularly useful for scaring black bears away.

If you happen upon a brown bear, then you should behave very differently. You should very slowly and calmly reach for your bear spray while remaining as still as possible. Once you’ve got your deterrent ready to use, start moving away from the bear in a slow and controlled manner, making every effort not to startle the animal, while speaking in a quiet, calm, and reassuring voice. Should the brown bear start towards you, aim your bear spray just above the creature’s head and give it a prolonged dose of spray.

Here are some instructions on how you can fight back when attacked by a dangerous animal

Sharks

As with any animal attack, it’s always best to try and avoid an encounter with a shark if possible. This can be difficult as they’re hard to spot swimming beneath the water. However, if one is sighted, you should make your way as calmly as possible to the shore. Avoid erratic swimming and splashing, as this activity will draw the shark’s attention.

If you are attacked by a shark, it is recommended that you attack it as forcefully as you are able, using whatever you can use as a weapon, or using your fists and feet if needs be. You should target their eyes and gills, as both of these are sensitive areas for the shark. The shark’s nose has also been said to be a weak spot that can deter them from further attack.

If you are bitten, or just feel something swim against your leg, you should get out of the water as quickly and calmly as possible and apply pressure to any bleeding areas. You should then call emergency services and get yourself medical help as quickly as possible.

Snake bites

It can be difficult to spot snakes, as they tend to hide in tall grass, undergrowth, or in small crevices and covered areas. You can also encounter snakes while wading through water, which can mean you don’t realize that you’re bitten until it’s too late. In this instance, you should always check any scratches to make sure they aren’t really snake bites.

Snake bites are recognizable by a pair of puncture marks located at the wound. Other signs include redness and swelling around the punctures, severe pain, nausea and vomiting, disturbed vision, difficulty breathing, numbness or a tingling sensation in your limbs, and an increase in salivation and sweating.

If you have been bitten, try to keep calm and remember the color and shape of the snake if possible, as this will help to identify the species and appropriate treatment more quickly. Also, the calmer and more still the bite victim remains, the longer it will take for any venom to spread through the body. You should call emergency services as soon as possible, and have the bite victim sit or lie down while keeping the bite below heart level. The bite should be cleaned with warm soapy water as soon as possible and covered with a dry, clean dressing.

Do not attempt to suck out the venom. This can make matters worse and poison a second person. The wound should be left alone outside of the simple wash and dressing detailed above. You should also not consume any alcoholic or caffeinated beverages, and resist the urge to apply an ice pack to the wound.

Alligators

Alligator attacks on humans are relatively rare, you’ll be pleased to know. The best way of avoiding alligators is to stay away from the rivers and marshy habitats where they live. Should you be attacked in the water, the alligator will likely try to bite you and then roll in the water. You should not try to resist the rolling, as this could cause you to break a bone, or even your spine, leaving you at the mercy of the gator.

However, you should always put up as much of a fight as you can. As humans aren’t alligators’ natural prey, they will often release humans that make things too difficult for them. You should target their eyes and their snout if possible, but avoid trying to prize open their mouths as their bite strength is incredibly powerful and it would be a wasted effort. You should also never play dead, as they will not have a reason to let you go.

If you encounter an alligator on land, you should always try to run away if possible. While alligators can sprint quite quickly over short distances, they cannot keep up the pace. So, your best bet is to put as much distance between you and the gator as possible.

Cougars

If you come across a cougar, then you should act in a similar way as if you encountered a black bear. Make yourself appear as large as possible and make loud noises by yelling or blowing whistles or an air horn. You should face the cougar, not turning your back on it, but avoid making direct eye contact as this can be interpreted as aggressive behavior and could provoke the cougar to attack.

You shouldn’t try to run from a cougar, as it will trigger the animal’s predatory instinct to chase prey. Cougars are also very fast creatures, so any attempt to outrun one will be futile. Instead, if the cougar does attempt to attack you, you should fight it off in whatever way possible. Hit the cougar with whatever implement you have to hand, or use your fists if you have to, as cougars have known to be deterred by aggression. You could also use pepper spray or bear spray to repel an aggressive cougar.

Wolves

Wolf attacks on humans are a very rare occurrence, and usually, only happen when the wolf is rabid or if it has become habituated to humans. Otherwise, they usually occur when a wolf attacks a dog, which it perceives as a territorial threat, and the owner attempts to intervene.

If you do come across a wolf, you should make yourself appear tall and large, backing away slowly whilst maintaining eye contact. Do not turn your back on the wolf or run from it, as this will trigger the animal’s instinct to chase. If you have a dog with you when you encounter a wolf, bring your pet to heel and place yourself between the two animals. This should end the encounter.

If the wolf does not back down and displays signs of aggression, such as barking, howling, holding its tail high, or raising its hackles, you should make as much noise as possible and throw things at it. This should hopefully deter the wolf from coming too close. However, if it does attack you, you should fight back as aggressively as possible so that attacking you does not seem worth the effort.

A final thought…

However, it’s best to try and avoid this situation in the first place. Many animal attacks leave little room for survival other than hoping the animal becomes disinterested. If you’re out in the wilds, far from civilization or emergency services, there is very little that can be done if you are bitten, stung, or otherwise injured by an aggressive wild animal.

Therefore, it is incredibly important that you follow the advice of local wildlife experts or park authorities to make sure that you are protected against the region’s predators. General advice for the nature explorer is to travel in groups, so that you are not identified as an easy target, and to keep on the trail at all times. This is important not just for protecting your own life, but also for protecting the natural habitats by disturbing them as little as possible.

You should also be aware that taking children into areas that are known for having dangerous wild animals will put them at a high risk of being targeted due to their diminutive and less threatening appearance.

You can view the full advice and research by clicking here.