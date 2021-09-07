Airlines Airport Aviation Breaking Travel News Breaking US News Business Travel Hospitality Industry News Other Rebuilding Resorts Responsible Tourism Transportation Travel Destination Update Travel Wire News

San José to Reno-Tahoe flights on Southwest Airlines restart

33 mins ago
2 mins ago
by Harry Johnson
Add Comment
Select your language
en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sudanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesexh Xhosayi Yiddishzu Zulu
San José to Reno-Tahoe flights on Southwest Airlines restart
San José to Reno-Tahoe flights on Southwest Airlines restart
Written by Harry Johnson

Southwest Airlines temporarily suspended service between San José and Reno in April 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic and related travel declines.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
  • Southwest Airlines resumes San Jose-Reno service.
  • San Jose-Reno service to run daily.
  • San Jose Airport requires face covering for all passengers on airport property and onboard aircraft.

Starting today, Southwest Airlines is relaunching its daily non-stop service between Norman Y. Mineta San José International Airport (SJC) and Reno-Tahoe International Airport.

The daily flight departs San José at various times throughout the week aboard a Boeing 737 aircraft, arriving in Reno, Nevada in the morning to early afternoon timeframe.

City Pair Day Departs Arrives Frequency
 San José
 to Reno		 Sunday 8:45 a.m. Approx.
 9:45 a.m.		 Daily
 Monday/Thursday/Friday 8:00 a.m. Approx.
 9:00 a.m.		 Daily
 Tuesday/Wednesday 7:30 a.m. Approx.
 8:30 a.m.		 Daily
 Saturday 11:00 a.m. Approx.
 12:00 p.m.		 Daily

Southwest Airlines temporarily suspended service between San José and Reno in April 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic and related travel declines.

SJC still requires a face covering for all passengers on airport property and onboard aircraft, which is mandated by the Transportation Security Administration until January 18, 2022. Passengers can continue to do their part by social distancing from others; washing and/or sanitizing hands frequently, and staying home if sick and avoiding travel.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Leave a Comment

MENU