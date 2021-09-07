San José to Reno-Tahoe flights on Southwest Airlines restart

Southwest Airlines resumes San Jose-Reno service.

San Jose-Reno service to run daily.

Starting today, Southwest Airlines is relaunching its daily non-stop service between Norman Y. Mineta San José International Airport (SJC) and Reno-Tahoe International Airport.

The daily flight departs San José at various times throughout the week aboard a Boeing 737 aircraft, arriving in Reno, Nevada in the morning to early afternoon timeframe.

City Pair Day Departs Arrives Frequency San José

to Reno Sunday 8:45 a.m. Approx.

9:45 a.m. Daily Monday/Thursday/Friday 8:00 a.m. Approx.

9:00 a.m. Daily Tuesday/Wednesday 7:30 a.m. Approx.

8:30 a.m. Daily Saturday 11:00 a.m. Approx.

12:00 p.m. Daily

Southwest Airlines temporarily suspended service between San José and Reno in April 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic and related travel declines.

SJC still requires a face covering for all passengers on airport property and onboard aircraft, which is mandated by the Transportation Security Administration until January 18, 2022. Passengers can continue to do their part by social distancing from others; washing and/or sanitizing hands frequently, and staying home if sick and avoiding travel.