Back to the Bahamas in honor of CHICOS 10th anniversary

The Bahamas Ministry of Tourism & Aviation which will showcase the island nation as a viable tourism development. This will advance strong potential investment interest from targeted companies and increase awareness of various tourism investment opportunities. The show is an opportunity to show developers and operators in attendance how the island has matured and evolved since the inaugural CHICOS in The Bahamas.

“It’s a thrill for us to celebrate this monumental event, our 10th anniversary celebration of the conference, back where it all started – in the Bahamas,” says Jordan. “We have been so fortunate over the years to experience our Conference throughout the most diverse and attractive region of the world, and to now host our hospitality developers and lodging companies at the new Baha Mar, back in the Bahamas, where I’ve had the pleasure of living for four years – is meaningful to me personally and to the loyal CHICOS attendees and advisory board members.”

Says Bahamas Minister of Tourism & Aviation the Honorable Dionisio D’Aguilar, “We are pleased to welcome such a prestigious event and celebrate the 10th year edition in the Bahamas. As someone who attended the inaugural CHICOS in our country, it is an honor for us to show the developers and operators in attendance how our island has further matured and evolved since that time.”

ABOUT THE BAHAMAS

With over 700 islands and cays and 16 unique island destinations, The Bahamas lies just 50 miles off the coast of Florida, offering an easy flyaway escape that transports travelers away from their everyday. The Islands of The Bahamas have world-class fishing, diving, boating, birding, and nature-based activities, thousands of miles of the earth’s most spectacular water and pristine beaches waiting for families, couples and adventurers. Explore all the islands have to offer at www.bahamas.com or on Facebook, YouTube or Instagram to see why It’s Better in The Bahamas.

The Baha Mar development is a 1,000 acre resort development on the island of New Providence in the Bahamas, close to the capital, Nassau. There are three hotels totaling 2,200 rooms, 284 private residences, a 100K square foot casino, 30K square foot spa, and a Jack Niklaus-designed Tournament Players Club golf course. Groundbreaking for this development took place in 2011 the resort was to have opened in 2015. As a result of investor and financial difficulties, and with new owners in place, Baha Mar officially opened with one hotel at first, the Grand Hyatt, in 2017.

“We encourage our attendees to come early and stay late because Bahamas, and Baha Mar in particular, offer so much activity and recreation, as well as of course, investment opportunity,” adds Jordan.

About CHICOS: Powered by HVS, the Caribbean Hotel Investment Conference & Operations Summit, CHICOS is the premier industry conference for the region. CHICOS 2021 welcomes governmental representatives, opinion leaders, developers, bankers and other lenders, tourism officials, investment funds, hotel brand executives, individuals/companies seeking investors for their tourism projects, franchise and operations companies, public and private institutions, consultants, advisors, architects and designers – all to discuss the region’s markets and possibilities. https://chicos.hvsconferences.com/.