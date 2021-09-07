Bulgari Jewelry Store in Paris wiped out of €10 million

Robbers hit a Bulgari jewelry store in central Paris.

€10 million-worth of jewelry stolen in daylight robbery.

French police apprehended two suspects after high-speed chase.

An upscale central Paris jewelry store on the iconic Place Vendôme has been hit by the robbers and an estimated haul of €10 million ($11.8 million) in jewelry was reported stolen in a brazen daylight heist.

The robbery occurred at around noon on Tuesday. While police have not yet officially named the store, a heavy law-enforcement presence was spotted at the Bulgari boutique, which was apparently the bandits’ target.

Paris police have apprehended two suspects, and a manhunt continues for the other thieves.

Two suspects were apprehended as they tried to flee the scene of the crime, police said, without providing any further detail, but some police sources indicated that the robbery turned into a high-speed chase, as the suspects attempted to get away using a BMW automobile and two motor scooters.

According to local media reports, one police officer was slightly injured during the chase, when he was hit by the car, while one of the detained suspects was shot in the leg.

An unknown number of suspects remain at large. According to the reports they managed to flee with a large haul of stolen goods with an estimated value of around €10 million.

The incident is the latest in a string of high-profile jewelry heists in the French capital this summer. In July, an armed robber lifted a haul of precious stones and jewelry in broad daylight from a Chaumet store near the Champs-Elysées. The robber on that occasion was arrested alongside an accomplice shortly after the raid, and the loot, valued at nearly €3 million ($3.5 million), was recovered.

Only a few days after the Chaumet heist, two robbers hit a Dinh Van store, stealing some €400,000 in cash, and jewelry with an estimated value of €2 million ($2.3 million).