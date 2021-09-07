Breaking International News Breaking Myanmar News Government News News Other Travel Wire News

People’s Defensive War in Myanmar: The Official Declaration

by Juergen T Steinmetz
Myanmar declares war
Written by Juergen T Steinmetz

Diplomatic efforts in Myanmar (Burma) to end the military take-over and turmoil have failed, despite sanctions from Western countries and pressure from Southeast Asian neighbors.
Today a “People’s defensive war” was announced by Myanmar National Unity Government.

  • Myanmar’s National Unity Government (NUG) declared the launch of a people’s defensive war against the military junta nationwide on Tuesday morning.
  • The NUG’s acting president of Duwa Lashi La called on the citizens of the whole country to “revolt against the rule of military terrorists led by [coup leader] Min Aung Hlaing in every corner of the country.”
  • He has announced the State of Emergency in the country to wipe out the military dictatorship.

Myanmar’s shadow government has declared a “people’s defensive war” against the country’s military, which seized power in a coup on February 1.

Duwa Lashi La, acting president of the National Unity Government (NUG), formed by deposed legislators, made the announcement in a video posted on Facebook on Tuesday.

He has announced the State of Emergency in the country to wipe out the military dictatorship.

He called the military leader a terrorist when mobilizing the Peoples Defense Force.

With the responsibility to protect the life and properties of the people, the National Unity Government … launched a people’s defensive war against the military junta,” he said.

“As this is a public revolution, all the citizens within entire Myanmar, revolt against the rule of the military terrorists led by Min Aung Hlaing in every corner of the country.”

Myanmar has been in turmoil since the coup led by Senior General Ming Aung Hlaing. The power grab spurred widespread protests and a civil disobedience movement, but security forces cracked down with brutal force, killing hundreds and arresting thousands of people.

