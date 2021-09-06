Breaking International News Breaking Japan News Breaking Travel News Crime Culture News Other People Responsible Safety Shopping Tourism Travel Destination Update Travel Wire News Trending Now

730 bras and panties: Serial underwear thief arrested in Japan

2 hours ago
2 hours ago
by Harry Johnson
Written by Harry Johnson

The seemingly uncanny case of underwear theft is actually not so uncommon in Japan.

  • Japanese police detained man for stealing bras and panties.
  • Man was stealing women’s underwear from laundromats.
  • Police found 730 pieces of stolen underwear in suspect’s home.

Police  in the southern Japanese city of Beppu have arrested a suspect on charges of stealing 730 pieces of women’s underwear from coin laundromats, after a 21-year-old college student reported that six pairs of her underwear had disappeared from laundry facility.

Beppu police officers searched 56-year-old Tetsuo Urata’s home and told media they “haven’t confiscated such a large number of panties in years.”

Police seized 730 pieces of female underwear during the search, which followed accusations towards Tetsuo from an unnamed 21-year-old female college student. She told police Tetsuo had pilfered six pairs of her underwear in a laundromat on August 24.

The accused reportedly confessed to stealing the large quantity of underwear found at his property.

The seemingly uncanny case of underwear theft is actually not so uncommon in Japan.

In March, Takahiro Kubo, a 30-year-old electrician, was accused by authorities of stealing 424 pieces of underwear and swimsuits from teenage girls in the southwestern Saga prefecture.

In 2019, police found more than 1,100 items of female underwear kept in futon cases after raiding the home of Toru Adachi in a coastal Oita prefecture, another busted Japanese underwear thief suspect.

