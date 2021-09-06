The New Djibouti Sheraton competing with Kempinski and the Atlantic as top Hotels

The Kempinski, the Atlantic and now the Sheraton Djibouti are competing for guests on the dramatic Djibouti Coastline.

Today Sheraton announced there- opening after a million Dollar investment of its 185-room hotel as the first Hotel in Africa under this Marriott Brand

The reimagined spaces aim to create an environment where guests can feel comfortable and at ease, whether working, meeting, or relaxing.

Drawing on its roots as a community hub for locals and guests at flagship locations globally, the new approach for Sheraton creates an intuitive and holistic experience with places to connect, be productive, and feel part of something.

Located on the Plateau du Serpent in the old Diplomatic Quarter, the hotel is within walking distance from downtown Djibouti and 10 minutes from Djibouti Ambouli International Airport. The iconic Sheraton Djibouti was the first international hotel to open in the capital, combining rich Djiboutian culture with global hospitality standards. The hotel was recognized by the Republic of Djibouti in its first year of opening and featured on the annual postal services stamp. A landmark in the local community, Sheraton Djibouti holds special memories for many Djiboutians who have enjoyed glamorous visits, family gatherings, and cultural celebrations at the hotel.

A MODERN-DAY “PUBLIC SQUARE”

At the heart of Sheraton Djibouti is the lobby boasting a magnificent crystal light feature depicting the map of Djibouti. The lobby has been reimagined as the “Public Square” of the hotel; a holistic, open space which invites people to be together or to take time to be alone amongst others, creating a sense of energy and belonging. With a flow that is natural, intuitive, and uncomplicated, guests have what they need within arm’s reach, all set against an inviting backdrop that feels warm and comfortable yet refined.

Sheraton Djibouti features many of the signature elements of Sheraton’s new vision. This includes the Community Table, an inviting, purpose-built workspace that anchors the hotel’s lobby and allows guests to work, eat, and drink while soaking up the energy of the space. Following Sheraton’s philosophy to embrace both form and function, these tables are custom designed with amenities to keep guests productive including built-in lighting and power outlets.

The Studios are flexible gathering spaces available to book whenever a guest needs it, facilitating collaborative working, connecting and socialising in a less formal setting. Built on raised platforms and enclosed with glass, the tech-enabled Studios allow guests to contribute to the energy of the public space while also providing privacy and focus for small group meetings or private dining experiences.

Sheraton Djibouti’s new elevated food and beverage offering creates a focal point in the lobby experience. Part bar, part coffee house and part market, the Coffee Bar is a central pillar of the new Sheraton vision, transitioning guests seamlessly from day to night with dining options that are locally sourced, easy to consume while working and customisable to accommodate all tastes and time schedules.

GUESTROOMS & CLUB LOUNGES THAT CHAMPION PRODUCTIVITY

In the guestrooms, which are undergoing a phased renovation, guests are welcomed into a bright, well-lit space with a warm, residential appeal. Soft finishes and light wood tones are complemented by blue and turquoise accents inspired by the sea of Djibouti, while the walls are adorned with locally inspired artwork. The spacious and modern guestrooms have been reimagined with new tools for productivity, such as USB chargers and media panels. Guests can enjoy all the comforts expected from a Sheraton stay including the Sheraton Sleep Experience platform bed and modern walk-in showers.

The transformed Sheraton Club Lounge is an exclusive space for Marriott Bonvoy Elite members and Sheraton Club level guests, and provides a welcoming and elevated environment that transitions seamlessly with activities from morning to evening. Guests will find updated food and beverage offerings, premium amenities, enhanced connectivity, and 24/7 access to a private environment.

WELCOMING GUESTS FOR BUSINESS OR LEISURE

Guests have access to an array of leisure facilities at the hotel including an outdoor pool overlooking the Red Sea where guests can relax and dine at the seaside restaurant, Khamsin Pool Bar. The hotel’s private beach is an idyllic venue to host private gatherings, barbeques at sunset and enjoy water activities such as kayaking and paddleboarding. The Crystal Lounge is a favourite destination with the local community and offers a selection of beverages, light food and entertainment in the evening.

Sheraton Djibouti features 327 square meters of events space, including 3 meeting rooms and a newly renovated ballroom which can accommodate 180 guests. The hotel’s professional meeting and event professionals provide all the necessary expertise and assistance for successful gatherings ranging from intimate group meetings to large wedding celebrations.

“We are thrilled to welcome global travellers and local residents alike to experience the new and inspiring spaces at Sheraton Djibouti,” said Boumediene Ouadjed, General Manager at Sheraton Djibouti, “Djibouti has much to offer and discover with its eclectic blend of old and new. Its vast-ranging landscapes including salt lakes, sunken plains and rocky canyons, make it a great destination for nature lovers.”

For more information please visit www.sheratondjibouti.com