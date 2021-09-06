A New W Hotel has you take Centerstage at RUNWAY, Light up the City and walk on the surface of the Moon, only in Changsha

The future of hotels just opened now.

W Hotels Worldwide is set to light up the capital and largest city in Hunan province, China, with today’s opening of W Changsha.

Owned by the Hunan Yunda Industry Group, W Changsha, the hotel reflects the bright spirit of the futuristic and multi-dimensional city with a provocative and playful design inspired by space travel.

Easily accessible, W Changsha is within a 30-minute drive to the Changsha Huanghua International Airport, a 15-minute drive to the Changsha South Railway Station, and connects directly to the Beijing-Hong Kong-Macau Expressway. Designed by the acclaimed Cheng Chung Design (H.K.) Ltd, W Changsha takes imaginative risks with daring new design forms celebrating Changsha’s rich heritage and modernity. In China, Changsha is also known as “Star City” and its name inspires the hotel’s design narrative featuring bold geometric patterns mixed with contemporary avant-garde artwork. Exclusively commissioned by the hotel, whimsical artwork such as the Schrodinger’s Cat series and the Zeta art installations explore the mystery of the universe through the W lens, creating unexpected encounters throughout the hotel.

Upon arrival at W Changsha, guests are greeted by the iconic W logo, illuminated to resemble the surface of the moon. “Avenue of the Stars,” a mixed-media landscape combining digital, interactive, and sound art, transports guests to RUNWAY, a destination bar in the Living Room, the brand’s signature, socially driven spin on the traditional hotel lobby. Here, the “Pepper Man” sculpture invites guests to look up and marvel anew at the wonders of space within the context of Changsha’s local custom and culture.

W Changsha Arrival, Living Room, RUNWAY

The hotel’s 345 guest rooms and suites offer modern luxuries and new-tech conveniences, with walls depicting planets, constellations, and discovery of the nebulae through a “meow eye cabin” LED screen emulating space exploration. From 26th floor to the highest floor on 28th, the triple-story Extreme – WOW Suite (the brand’s take on the presidential suite) incorporates more than 1,000 square meters of living and leisure space, including a private garden and a swimming pool, to make for a brilliant venue for private events amplified by the hotel’s signature service.

W Changsha promises to be the newest dining destination for local foodies with three restaurants and a destination bar. TROPICS, the hotel’s all-day restaurant, delivers an immersive experience with its open-concept kitchen offering local and international cuisine. SHINN YEN celebrates Changsha’s culture through dining and art, with a lively approach to local Hunanese cuisine showcasing the region’s spicy flavors. Every evening, a mesmerizing live cabaret show remixed with Hunan traditional opera further animates the dining experience. At night, RUNWAY is the hotel’s destination bar where all guests take center stage to see and be seen. The bar lights up with electrifying musical performances that pair perfectly with handcrafted cocktails and light bites.

Events Shine Bright at W Changsha

With more than 1,000 square meters of function space across five flexible rooms, W Changsha offers limitless possibilities for hosting both work and social gatherings. In the foyer, a graffiti and pop art “Fist Bump” sculpture—the international expression of a friendly greeting—awaits guests as they meet before a spirited occasion. Every meeting room is multifunctional and equipped with the latest audiovisual technology adapted to specific event requirements. In between meetings, guests can take a break with W Recess, the hotel’s original take on a coffee break with a diverse beverage and food selection designed to elevate any event.

DETOX. RETOX. REPEAT.

After work or play, guests can kick-back by the reflection pool or make a splash at WET®, an expansive pool with a three-meter ‘Space Cat’ sculpture. The 24/7, fully-equipped FIT fitness center offers weights and cardio as well as heart-pumping dance classes to burn calories before the celebration begins again. For guests who live by the brand’s ‘Detox.Retox.Repeat’ philosophy, AWAY SPA awaits to restore and revive their glow.

“We are thrilled to debut the W Hotels brand in central China and mark another symbolic step for us as we continue to expand our luxury portfolio into new markets across the country,” said Henry Lee, President, Greater China, Marriott International. “As domestic travel continues to pick up tremendous momentum, we are bringing new and exciting brands such as W to the country’s emerging leisure destinations.”