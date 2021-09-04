Best Hairstyles in North America: Meet the stylists

The esteemed event was held Saturday, August 29th at Mandalay Bay Resort and Convention Center during Cosmoprof North America (CPNA) in Las Vegas. NAHA celebrates the industry’s leading talent and features 15 categories of excellence across hair and makeup artistry, including the new Inspiring Salon of the Year and Educator of the Year award categories.

“This was an unprecedented year for NAHA, yet the heightened creativity and sheer artistry represented were among the most impressive in the competition’s history,” shares Nina Daily, PBA’s Executive Director. “The industry rallied to channel energy into groundbreaking innovation and camaraderie, and we couldn’t be prouder of the winners, finalists and everyone who put so much passion and energy into making tonight such a success.”

NAHA 2021 was hosted by A-list celebrity stylist and Living Proof Global Creative Director Michael Shaun Corby and featured artistic presentations by Silas Tsang and the Ulta Beauty Pro Team. The event was live streamed and available on demand for those who were not able to attend in person.

In addition to the awards ceremony, NAHA 2021 included a red-carpet reception welcoming NAHA finalists, previous NAHA winners, leading beauty influencers, and celebrities to the show, and was hosted by Founding Media Partner Modern Salon and Anne Morattoalong with industry icon, educator, barber and activist Rodrick Samuels.

2021 NAHA Awards Winners: