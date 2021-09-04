Wire News Services

WOW! BMW 8 Series Gran Coupe Special Edition

33 mins ago
28 mins ago
by Juergen T Steinmetz
Add Comment
Select your language
en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sudanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesexh Xhosayi Yiddishzu Zulu
Wire India
wirerelease
Written by Juergen T Steinmetz

The luxury BMW 8 Series Gran Coupe will be for sale in a limited collector’s edition after its world premiere at Frieze Los Angeles in February 2022. In 2010, the American artist already created a BMW M3 GT2 Art Car which performed at the 24 Hours of Le Mans race. 

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

 Jeff Koons, together with Oliver Zipse, Chairman of the Board of Management, BMW AG, announced today that the artist will create a special edition of the M850i xDrive Gran Coupe.

The luxury 8 Series Gran Coupe will be for sale in a limited collector’s edition after its world premiere at Frieze Los Angeles in February 2022. In 2010, the American artist already created a BMW M3 GT2 Art Car which performed at the 24 Hours of Le Mans race. 

Jeff Koons: “I am really thrilled and honoured about the opportunity to work with BMW again and to create a special edition car.”

Currently the cars are being produced in secret at the BMW Group Plant Dingolfing, Bavaria. During an exclusive event at Pinakothek der Moderne a few days prior to the opening of the IAA MOBILITY 2021, first glimpses and close-up details were revealed.

THE 8 X JEFF KOONS is the embodiment of precision, refinement and craftmenship, with a multi-layer paint taking 285 hours to apply onto each car. The expressive and striking design combines eleven different exterior colors ranging from blue to silver as well as from yellow to black. Only two cars will be produced each week. The multi-colored interior is comprised of high-end materials, fine leather and a cupholder lid with an edition badging and the artist’s engraved signature. The seats are made of the striking red and blue colors of the company’s high-performance unit BMW M. The design includes both elements of pop art as well as geometric patterns paying homage to the 8 Series Gran Coupe’s intricate contours and shape. 

Doris Fleischer

BMW Group Corporate and Governmental Affairs 

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Leave a Comment

MENU