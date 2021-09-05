Is it safe in Paris with massive protests and COVID?

Mass protests erupt in France over COVID-19 health passes.

More than 200 demonstrations scheduled in France for today.

French citizens rallying against what they call a violation of people’s rights.

Massive crowds of protesters flooded the streets of Paris on Saturday, bringing all city activities to abrupt halt and paralyzing French capital.

Thousands of protesters marched through the Boulevard Saint-Marcel in the southeastern part of the city toward the Place de la Bastille, rallying against what they call a violation of people’s rights.

All in all, over 200 demonstrations against the so-called COVID-19 health pass have been scheduled for Saturday across France.

People were holding placards that read ‘Stop’, chanting ‘Freedom’ and beating drums. Some of the protesters were seen wearing yellow vests – a symbol of another massive protest movement that was active in France for about a year and a half between October 2018 and March 2020.

Some 2,000 joined the march, according to the French media. At the Place de la Bastille, where the march was heading, the police used tear gas against a group of demonstrators that sought to join the protest.

Demonstrators also attempted to deviate from the major march route in Paris on several other occasions, prompting the police to intervene, the French media reported. The rallies went off peacefully otherwise.

Large gatherings were also seen in other parts of Paris. A total of five rallies were scheduled in the French capital on Saturday. A massive crowd gathered near the Eiffel Tower. The demonstrators were waving French national flags and were holding a large orange banner with the word ‘Freedom’ written on it.