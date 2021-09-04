Turkey tightens COVID restrictions for foreign arrivals

Turkey updates anti-COVID restrictions for foreign arrivals.

Regulations aim to curb the spread of COVID-19 pandemic in Turkey.

Updated rules set to go into effect tomorrow.

Turkey’s Interior Ministry issued a circular today, announcing new updates for requirements and restrictions for visitors arriving into the country from abroad.

The updates are implemented in a bid to curb the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic in Turkey, and are set to go into effect on Saturday, August 4.

Red list: Brazil, South Africa, Nepal, and Sri Lanka

Suspension of direct flights from Brazil, South Africa, Nepal, and Sri Lanka will continue until further notice.

Passengers who have been to these countries in the last 14 days will be asked to submit a negative PCR test result obtained a maximum of 72 hours before entering Turkey.

They will also be quarantined for 14 days in locations determined by the governorships, at the end of which a negative test will be required one more time. If there is a positive test result, the patient will be kept under isolation, which will end with a negative result in the following 14 days.

Bangladesh, India and Pakistan

Travel rules for Bangladesh, India, and Pakistan have been eased, and passengers from these countries, or those who have been to these countries in the last 14 days, will be requested to submit a negative PCR test result obtained up to 72 hours beforehand.

People who document receiving two doses of COVID-19 vaccines granted approval by the World Health Organization or Turkey or one dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine at least 14 days before entering Turkey will be exempted from quarantine.

UK, Iran, Egypt and Singapore

Passengers coming from the UK, Iran, Egypt, or Singapore will be required to submit a negative result from PCR tests done a maximum of 72 hours before entry.

For passengers traveling from Afghanistan, those who can provide a document showing they were administered a COVID-19 vaccine in the last 14 days or recovery from COVID-19 infection in the last six months will not require a test result or quarantine.