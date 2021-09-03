Airlines Airport Aviation Breaking News Business Travel European travel news Germany International News Other People Rebuilding Responsible Safety Tourism Travel Wire News

Lufthansa Group announces new Chief Strategy Officer

54 mins ago
51 mins ago
by Harry Johnson
Add Comment
Select your language
en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sudanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesexh Xhosayi Yiddishzu Zulu
Lufthansa Group announces new Chief Strategy Officer
Jörg Eberhart appointed Chief Strategy Officer of Lufthansa Group
Written by Harry Johnson

Jörg Eberhart will succeed William Wilms, who was appointed to the Executive Board of Lufthansa Technik on 1 September 2021.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
  • Lufthansa Group announces new executive appointment.
  • New Head of Strategy & Organizational Development named.
  • Jorg Eberhart will assume the position on November 1, 2021.

On October 1, 2021, Jörg Eberhart, currently CEO of Air Dolomiti, will assume the position of “Head of Strategy & Organizational Development” at Lufthansa Group. He will succeed William Wilms, who was appointed to the Executive Board of Lufthansa Technik on 1 September 2021.

Jörg Eberhart has served as President and CEO of Air Dolomiti since 2014. During this time, he was also a member of the Executive Board of Lufthansa CityLine. Prior to this, he held a number of management positions at Lufthansa Group that  included being part of the establishment of Aerologic GmbH and the implementation of the SCORE project.

Jörg Eberhart studied business administration at the University of Tübingen and holds a pilot’s license for the Airbus A320.

The Lufthansa Group is an aviation group with operations worldwide. With 110,065 employees, the Lufthansa Group generated revenue of EUR 13,589m in the financial year 2020.

The Lufthansa Group is composed of the segments Network Airlines, Eurowings and Aviation Services.

Aviation Services comprises the segments Logistics, MRO, Catering and Additional Businesses and Group Functions.

The latter also include Lufthansa AirPlus, Lufthansa Aviation Training and the IT companies. All segments occupy a leading position in their respective markets.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Leave a Comment

MENU