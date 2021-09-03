Lufthansa Group announces new Chief Strategy Officer

Lufthansa Group announces new executive appointment.

New Head of Strategy & Organizational Development named.

Jorg Eberhart will assume the position on November 1, 2021.

On October 1, 2021, Jörg Eberhart, currently CEO of Air Dolomiti, will assume the position of “Head of Strategy & Organizational Development” at Lufthansa Group. He will succeed William Wilms, who was appointed to the Executive Board of Lufthansa Technik on 1 September 2021.

Jörg Eberhart has served as President and CEO of Air Dolomiti since 2014. During this time, he was also a member of the Executive Board of Lufthansa CityLine. Prior to this, he held a number of management positions at Lufthansa Group that included being part of the establishment of Aerologic GmbH and the implementation of the SCORE project.

Jörg Eberhart studied business administration at the University of Tübingen and holds a pilot’s license for the Airbus A320.

The Lufthansa Group is an aviation group with operations worldwide. With 110,065 employees, the Lufthansa Group generated revenue of EUR 13,589m in the financial year 2020.

The Lufthansa Group is composed of the segments Network Airlines, Eurowings and Aviation Services.

Aviation Services comprises the segments Logistics, MRO, Catering and Additional Businesses and Group Functions.

The latter also include Lufthansa AirPlus, Lufthansa Aviation Training and the IT companies. All segments occupy a leading position in their respective markets.