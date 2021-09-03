Antigua & Barbuda Bahamas Barbados Caribbean Curacao Grenada Hospitality Industry Hotels & Resorts International Jamaica Luxury News Other Rebuilding Resorts Saint Lucia Tourism Travel Deals | Travel Tips Travel Destination

Sandals Resorts takes the worry out of travel plans in today’s world

by Linda Hohnholz, eTN editor
Ahh... it's Sandals Resorts!
Travelers are chomping at the bit, ready to make their vacation plans, despite what is going on in the world right now. Fortunately, Sandals Resorts has a way to make those plans with confidence and without worry about what may or may not happen in the future.

  1. Guests at Sandals Resorts can leave their worries behind when booking their vacations and dream big.
  2. At Sandals Resorts and Beaches, the “Book with Confidence” policy provides peace of mind, no matter what’s going on in the world.
  3. Even up to the day of departure, Sandals confidently has their guests covered and protected.

At Sandals, guests are encouraged to dream big and plan for their future vacation with total confidence and reduced pressure of commitment. The Sandals Book With Confidence policies allows guests to get a 100% cash refund if cancelled before 31 days or longer prior to departure.

Also, for a limited time, Sandals guests have the flexibility to cancel their trip up to the day of departure and receive the land cancellation penalty refunded in Unique Vacations travel certificates.

What is the Unique Vacations Cancellation Protection Benefit?

Cancellation Protection Benefits for the on-land portion of a vacation provides a 100% refund if cancelled at least 31 days or longer, or cancelled up to the day of departure, receiving a travel certificate for a future trip, for new bookings made now through August 31, 2021. This benefit is provided by Unique Vacations and is not an Insurance benefit.

Guests who book now until August 31, 2021, have the added benefit of knowing they can cancel for any reason with the exception of Blackout Dates as described below. There is no minimum length of stay required.                                                                     

Resorts & Room Categories                                               

That’s simple to describe, because this covers all Sandals & Beaches Resorts. As far as room categories, most of those are also covered except for Over-The Water Bungalows & Over-The Water Villas at Sandals Royal Caribbean, Sandals South Coast, Sandals Grande St. Lucian.

Booking Window                                

October 6 – August 31, 2021*

Travel Window                                 

October 6 – December 31, 2022*                        

*Blackout Dates Apply –

Sandals:

December 27, 2020 – January 3, 2021

February 13 – 19, 2021

Beaches:

March 15 – April 11, 2021

November 20, 2021 – November 26, 2021

December 18, 2021 – December 31, 2021

February 19, 2022 – February 25, 2022

March 12, 2022 – March 26, 2022

April 10, 2022 – April 24, 2022

November 19, 2022 – November 25, 2022

December 21, 2022 – December 31, 2022

Get more details here.

#rebuildingtravel

