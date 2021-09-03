IMEX Buzz Day helps to create trend watchers

Virtual sessions explore future trends & deliver inside track on IMEX America

Founder of New World Same Humans and leading trend watcher, David Mattin, will lead the future focused Buzz Day sessions. He will share the key trends set to reshape behaviors and expectations this decade. The future of technology will also be a stellar line-up of industry experts sharing perspectives on what the future holds for the events industry.

The final in the series of Buzz Days on the IMEX BuzzHub has also been designed to provide the inside track on the 10th edition of IMEX America this November, helping participants to plan their show experience, guided by the IMEX team.

New World, Same Humans, Different future-focused sessions

Leading trend watcher David Mattin, founder of New World Same Humans, leads the future focused Buzz Day sessions. His community of over 14,000 “curious souls” are dedicated to exchanging perspectives on the future of trends, technology, and society. David will share the key trends set to reshape behaviors and expectations this decade as well as practical tips on how to identify what’s around the corner and apply it to business planning.

David Mattin, founder of New World Same Humans

In another session,The Future of Technology is explored by the experts behind Run the World, Swapcard, Cvent and EventMB. IMEX Group CEO Carina Bauer is joined by a stellar line-up of industry experts sharing perspectives on What does the future hold for the events industry? Joining Carina on the panel will be Nicola Kastner, VP, Global Head of Event Marketing Strategy, SAP; Colja Dams, Owner, Vok Dams; and Mike Dominguez, President and CEO, ALHI.

The road to Mandalay Bay

In a series of “Ask me anything” sessions, participants are invited to (virtually) meet the IMEX team who will provide the inside track on preparations for the show. The Hosted Buyer team will share practical tips to help those who are new to the IMEX experience achieve the best business value – and maximum fun! – from the show. They will also introduce participants to IMEX America’s new home, Mandalay Bay.

IMEX’s Operations teams will share insight into the show experience, from the design to health and safety measures and the all-important logistical information. They will detail how they’re creating a show that’s safe but not sterile, in line with the latest safety requirements.

Finally, Ask me anything about What’s on at IMEX America and what not to miss! sees the Knowledge team share the latest updates on the inspiring speaker program, new show initiatives and sensational Las Vegas social events.

Carina Bauer, CEO of the IMEX Group, explains: “Predicting and responding to the future business landscape can sometimes be difficult, but it’s always essential. Our exciting range of experts have a laser focus on the future and can share insight into the developments set to shape our world.

“With IMEX America taking place in November, we’re now firmly on the road to Mandalay Bay. Our final IMEX Buzz Day is designed to pave the way, introducing the business events community to the people working behind the scenes to create a show that’s safe, packed with learning opportunities and designed to deliver real business value.”

The IMEX BuzzHub platform takes place on September 15, delivering human connections, business value and tailored content on the “Road to Mandalay Bay” in the run up to IMEX America, November 9-11, and Smart Monday, powered by MPI on November 8.

Registration for BuzzHub is free.

