4 people killed in Connecticut plane crash

48 mins ago
46 mins ago
by Harry Johnson
Written by Harry Johnson

Four people were onboard the plane, reportedly a Cessna Citation business jet, according to information from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

  • Plane crashed into industrial building in Connecticut.
  • All people onboard Cessna Citation business jet killed in crash.
  • Local firefighters are tackling the fire started by the crash.

Rescue teams in Farmington, Connecticut are battling a fire at a local industrial complex that started after a Cessna Citation business jet crashed into the building on Thursday morning, apparently killing all four people onboard.

Farmington Police Department confirmed that a plane had crashed into a building on Hyde Road, and said in a tweet that emergency services were on the ground working to “evacuate the immediate area”. 

According to Farmington police, there were no injuries reported inside the building, which is owned by the German tool manufacturer Trumpf.

In imagery shared from the scene on social media, smoke could be seen billowing from the site of the crash, with firefighters tackling the sizable blaze that erupted from one section of the building.

Farmington is located in Connecticut’s Hartford County, roughly 10 miles (16km) from the state capital.

