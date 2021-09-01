Breaking Travel News Business Travel News International Visitor News Other Peru travel news Safety Tourism News Transportation News Travel News Travel Wire News Trending News Features

32 killed, 20 injured as bus falls off cliff in Peru

by Harry Johnson
Written by Harry Johnson

Road accidents are common in Peru due to speeding motorists, poorly maintained highways, a lack of road signs and poor traffic safety enforcement.

  • Dozens killed in Lima bus crash.
  • Highspeed contributed to bus disaster.
  • Two children among those killed in crash.

According to Peruvian officials, passenger bus carrying 63 passengers had plunged from the cliff near the capital city of Lima.

At least thirty two people were killed and over 20 were injured in the crash. Two children – a six-year-old boy and a three-year-old girl – were among the passengers who died.

The crash was Peru’s third multiple-victim transport accident in four days.

The accident happened on a narrow stretch of the Carretera Central road some 60 km (37 miles) east of the capital Lima. The road connects Lima to much of the central Andes.

The officials are saying “recklessness” contributed to the crash, since the bus had been travelling “at high speed”.

According to survivor accounts, it hit a rock and plunged into an abyss some 650 feet (200 meters) deep.

Last Sunday, 22 people died when two boats collided on the Amazon river in Peru. An undetermined number remain missing.

Two days earlier, another bus fell into a ravine in the country’s southeast, killing 17 people.

Road accidents are common in Peru due to speeding motorists, poorly maintained highways, a lack of road signs and poor traffic safety enforcement.

