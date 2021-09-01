The St. Regis San Francisco announces exquisite new “Take Flight” package

San Francisco’s premier luxury property pairs elegant accommodations with unique Napa Valley experiences at BRION and Napa Valley Aloft. The exciting new package is called “Take Flight.” This luxurious package includes chauffeured transportation, elegant culinary delights, and even a private hot air balloon ride.

The property’s new “Take Flight” package includes a two-night stay in one of The St. Regis San Francisco’s luxurious Metropolitan suites, private luxury sedan transportation to and from Napa Valley provided by Bali , an elegant St. Regis breakfast picnic experience, private hot air balloon ride courtesy of Napa Valley Aloft, and a private, highly personalized tasting experience at Napa’s newest luxury wine estate, BRION.

“The St. Regis San Francisco is exceptionally located for travelers eager to experience San Francisco’s lively downtown art, culinary and nightlife culture as well as the natural beauty, fine wine and tranquility of Napa Valley,” said Lilian Wagner, Director of Sales and Marketing for the hotel. “We’re thrilled to have partnered with these acclaimed Napa Valley businesses to offer guests a chance to experience the very best of both “town” and “country.”

Guests booking the “Take Flight” package will begin their stay in San Francisco, a city synonymous with grace, style and culture. Upon arrival at The St. Regis San Francisco, they will unwind in one of the hotel’s newly redesigned suites, delight in the property’s understated sophistication, and receive recommendations from the property’s Les Clefs d’Or concierge team that will enable them to immerse themselves in the very best attractions, restaurants and art institutions located in the surrounding SOMA (South of Market Street) area.

Early the next morning, a chauffeur will be waiting to transport guests to Napa Valley, known for its hundreds of serene hillside vineyards and world-famous wine region. The first stop of the day is Napa Valley Aloft, situated at the historical Yountville Estate. At sunrise, guests will embark on a private hot air balloon ride and soar high above the area’s iconic landscape. Upon landing, they will enjoy a specially prepared picnic breakfastby the St. Regis culinary team.

Afterward, guests will head to BRION, the flagship Napa Valley winery from proprietor Brion Wise located on the esteemed Sleeping Lady Vineyard just south of downtown Yountville. Dedicated to producing single-vineyard Cabernet Sauvignon and expressing Mr. Wise’s ideals through a collection of small lot handcrafted wines from unique vineyard sites in Napa Valley and Sonoma, guests can expect to enjoy a highly curated wine experience before heading back to The St. Regis San Francisco.

The St. Regis San Francisco offers 260 rooms and suites, all of which were recently reimagined by prominent Toronto-based design firm Chapi Chapo. Theredesign also focused on enhancing The St. Regis San Francisco’s 15,000 square feet of meeting and event spaces, creating refined, comfortable and innovative areas designed to facilitate conversation and collaboration.

Pricing for the “Take Flight” package begins at $12,985.00. 14-days advance notice is required for booking, at which time a non-refundable, full prepayment will be taken. Blackout dates apply, and bookings are available now through December 20, 2021. For reservations or inquiries, please call the hotel’s Reservations department at 415.284.4009.

About The St. Regis San Francisco

The St. Regis San Francisco opened in November 2005, introducing a new dimension of luxury, uncompromising service, and timeless elegance to the city of San Francisco. The 40-story landmark building, designed by Skidmore, Owings & Merrill, includes 102 private residences rising 19 levels above the 260-room St. Regis Hotel. From legendary butler service, “anticipatory” guest care and impeccable staff training to luxurious amenities and interior design by Chapi Chapo of Toronto, The St. Regis San Francisco delivers an unmatched guest experience. The St. Regis San Francisco is located at 125 Third Street. Telephone: 415.284.4000.