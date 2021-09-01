Airline News Airport news Aviation News Breaking Travel News Business Travel News European travel news German News Health News International Visitor News Other rebuilding travel Responsible Tourism News Safety Tourism News Transportation News Travel News Travel Technology Travel Wire News

Mobile check-ins are coming back on Lufthansa flights

5 mins ago
3 mins ago
by Harry Johnson
Add Comment
Select your language
en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sudanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesexh Xhosayi Yiddishzu Zulu
Mobile check-ins are coming back on Lufthansa flights
Mobile check-ins are coming back on Lufthansa flights
Written by Harry Johnson

During mobile check-in, the QR codes of the paper certificates can now be scanned and thus checked quickly and conveniently.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
  • Lufthansa returns mobile check-in to flights from non-risk areas.
  • Travelers again can have their boarding passes issued directly on their smartphone.
  • With digital boarding pass, no additional document is necessary at check-in counter.

Lufthansa is once again offering its passengers a more convenient check-in process. On all 2000 weekly flights from non-risk areas of the Schengen area (currently from Spain, Italy or Sweden, for example) to Germany, travelers can once again have their boarding pass issued directly on their smartphone when checking in.

This is made possible by the automatic and digital verification of EU vaccination certificates, which prove full vaccination protection, and COVID-19 test results from the Centogene laboratory.

During mobile check-in, the QR codes of the paper certificates can now be scanned and thus checked quickly and conveniently. This means that the digital boarding pass can be issued and an additional document check at the check-in counter at the airport is no longer necessary. 

But the same applies to many other Lufthansa flights: anyone who is concerned that they do not have the right certificates for the trip can have them checked by a Lufthansa Service Center up to 72 hours before departure. These can be proof of tests, a survived COVID-19 disease and vaccinations. Confirmations of digital entry applications can also be checked in this way. Thanks to new digital solutions, the check is now partly automatic and therefore much faster, also at the Service Center.

The airline advises its guests that in addition to the digital proof, the printed original certificates must still be carried on the trip until further notice.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Leave a Comment

MENU

Sorry, your add blocker is turned on!

Please disable your ad blocker to enjoy our content free without subscription or subscribe to our premium content for an add-free experience and additional exclusive content and VIP benefits.

Allow ads Subscribe

Already a subscriber? Click here to log in.