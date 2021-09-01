Guest posts

What is MVP and How to Apply It In Hardware Design

25 mins ago
24 mins ago
by editor
Add Comment
Select your language
en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sudanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesexh Xhosayi Yiddishzu Zulu
Written by editor

You could have heard about MVP – the Minimum Viable Product – and you probably associated it with software. In reality, this concept applies to hardware as well. In this article, you will learn about MVP and find out how exactly you can use it in your electronic product design.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
  1. One can minimize costs and time for design and create the product with minimum features.
  2. Using the principle of MVP will get more information about customers’ preferences.
  3. MVP is a product created with the minimum amount of effort.

It is obvious that the design and manufacturing of a product, either software or hardware, requires effort and costs. In the case when a product is new or you are not sure about the customers’ perceptions about it, you can minimize costs and time for design and create the product with minimum features. Naturally, creating a product you can only assume what your customers want and are willing to pay for. For this reason, you can use the principle of MVP and get more information about customers’ preferences. By doing so, you will collect feedback from your early customers. This allows you to develop your future product relying on the customers’ attitudes. So, MVP is a product created with the minimum amount of effort. 

How to use MVP in hardware?

Basically, the use of this concept does not differ in hardware design. First, you should determine an optimal set of features for your product. Keep in mind that each feature will increase the complexity of your product and, consequently, costs and efforts for its design. In order to avoid adding too many features, be selective. For a starting point, you can list every potential feature for your product, rank them by complexity and cost and prioritize considering the assumed customers’ needs. 

Next, determine the cost and time for the development of each feature and, finally, the cost of your product. Find a balance between the manufacturing cost and the price for your product. It is recommended to focus on those features you believe will add the highest profit margins to your product. 

After you rank the features, exclude those with high complexity and cost from the top of your list. Complex and costly features cannot be designed in terms of MVP. Instead, identify cost-efficient features with high customer priority. MVP should include easy and inexpensive features. 

Next, get the minimum viable product on the market as soon as possible. The basic idea of MVP lies not only in minimum costs but also in the minimum time spent on the initial product design. So, save your time and proceed to learn customers’ needs. You can collect feedback from customers through sales and various sales data. This data will be used for the future version of your product that will meet customer demands. At the same time, using the feedback you can decide to develop a different product. Keep in mind that some unnecessary features of your MVP will be excluded from new versions of your product.

So, MVP allows spending less time and costs on product design, gathering feedback from real customers and adjusting your product to the feedback. Read more articles on electronic design.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Leave a Comment

MENU

Sorry, your add blocker is turned on!

Please disable your ad blocker to enjoy our content free without subscription or subscribe to our premium content for an add-free experience and additional exclusive content and VIP benefits.

Allow ads Subscribe

Already a subscriber? Click here to log in.