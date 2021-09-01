Travel demand is back but still far below pre-COVID levels

Airline News Airport news Aviation News Breaking Travel News Business Travel News Government Affairs Health News International Visitor News Other rebuilding travel Responsible Tourism News Safety Tourism News Transportation News Travel News Travel Wire News

by Harry Johnson
Written by Harry Johnson

A recovery of international travel needs governments to restore the freedom to travel – at a minimum, vaccinated travelers should not face restrictions.

  • International and domestic air travel demand showed significant momentum in July 2021.
  • Government-imposed travel restrictions continue to delay recovery in international markets.
  • Total domestic demand was down 15.6% versus pre-crisis levels.

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) announced that both international and domestic air travel demand showed significant momentum in July 2021 compared to June, but demand remained far below pre-COVID-19-pandemic levels. Extensive government-imposed travel restrictions continue to delay recovery in international markets. 

Willie Walsh, IATA’s Director General

Because comparisons between 2021 and 2020 monthly results are distorted by the extraordinary impact of COVID-19, unless otherwise noted all comparisons are to July 2019, which followed a normal demand pattern.

  • Total demand for air travel in July 2021 (measured in revenue passenger kilometers or RPKs) was down 53.1% compared to July 2019. This is a significant improvement from June when demand was 60% below June 2019 levels.  
  • International passenger demand in July was 73.6% below July 2019, bettering the 80.9% decline recorded in June 2021 versus two years ago. All regions showed improvement and North American airlines posted the smallest decline in international RPKs (July traffic data from Africa was not available).  
  • Total domestic demand was down 15.6% versus pre-crisis levels (July 2019), compared to the 22.1% decline recorded in June over June 2019. Russia posted the best result for another month, with RPKs up 28.9% vs. July 2019. 

“July results reflect people’s eagerness to travel during the Northern Hemisphere summer. Domestic traffic was back to 85% of pre-crisis levels, but international demand has only recovered just over a quarter of 2019 volumes. The problem is border control measures. Government decisions are not being driven by data, particularly with respect to the efficacy of vaccines. People traveled where they could, and that was primarily in domestic markets. A recovery of international travel needs governments to restore the freedom to travel. At a minimum, vaccinated travelers should not face restrictions. That would go a long way to reconnecting the world and reviving the travel and tourism sectors,” said Willie Walsh, IATA’s Director General

