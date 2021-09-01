Breaking Travel News Business Travel News Cultural Travel News Government Affairs Health News Hospitality Industry News Hotels & Resorts International Visitor News Other rebuilding travel Responsible Tourism News Safety Thailand travel news Tourism News Travel Destination Update Travel News Travel Wire News Trending News Features

Restrictions eased in Bangkok as COVID numbers fall 30%

1 hour ago
1 hour ago
by Andrew J. Wood - eTN Thailand
Add Comment
Select your language
en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sudanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesexh Xhosayi Yiddishzu Zulu
Restrictions eased in Bangkok as COVID numbers fall 30%
Restrictions eased in Bangkok as COVID numbers fall 30%
Written by Andrew J. Wood - eTN Thailand

Patrons will now not need to be fully vaccinated and/or pass a COVID-19 test to dine in at eateries and restaurants in dark-red zones.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
  • Bangkok eases COVID-19 restrictions as number of new infections declines.
  • Restaurant patrons no longer need to be fully vaccinated to dine in.
  • 9pm-4am curfew will remain in place though.

With new infections falling 30% in the past 2 weeks the Public Health Ministry and other stakeholders have been asked by the Thai PM General Prayuth Chan-ocha to come up with measures to determine the impact the eased measures have on the number of infections.

Patrons will now not need to be fully vaccinated and/or pass a COVID-19 test to dine in at eateries and restaurants in dark-red zones, according to the latest announcement in Thailand’s Royal Gazette, reported the Bangkok Post.

The announcement contradicted earlier reports which said restaurants wishing to reopen would be required to restrict dine-in services to fully vaccinated patrons and/or those who have passed a COVID-19 test with an antigen test kit before entering.

Along with the easing of other COVID-19 curbs which were endorsed by the Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA), restaurants and several other businesses are gearing up to open, however the 9pm-4am curfew will remain in place, while all employees are asked to work from home until Sept 14.

Public gatherings of no more than 25 people will once again be permitted in dark-red zones, albeit with permission from authorities.

In Bangkok, schools will be allowed to resume in-person instruction, given they meet the conditions laid out by the Education Ministry and the Ministry of Higher Education, Science, Research and Innovation.

Starting today beauty salons and barber shops will also reopen, though no walk-ins will be allowed. Spas and massage parlors, meanwhile, can only offer foot massages.

Furthermore, inter-provincial travel from dark-red zones will no longer be restricted. Airlines will also be allowed to resume passenger services, as long as seats are limited to 75% capacity, Dr Taweesilp said.

Separately, the National Health Security Office (NHSO) invited hospitality sector employees to take a free COVID-19 test between August 31 and September 3 at the huge government complex in Bangkok which is capable of processing 1,500 people each day.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Leave a Comment

MENU

Sorry, your add blocker is turned on!

Please disable your ad blocker to enjoy our content free without subscription or subscribe to our premium content for an add-free experience and additional exclusive content and VIP benefits.

Allow ads Subscribe

Already a subscriber? Click here to log in.