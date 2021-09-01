Portugal remains open to US travelers despite EU advisory

EU removed the USA from the green list of countries.

Portugal will still welcome US visitors, regardless of EU action.

Travel requirements for mainland Portugal and the islands are different.

Portugal will remain open to travelers from the United States despite the announcement from the European Union this week that the USA will be removed from the green list rank of countries due to rising COVID-19 numbers with the Delta variant.

Portugal has confirmed that discretionary, non-essential travel is still allowed, provided visitors present a negative COVID-19 test result at boarding and entry into the country.

Requirements for mainland Portugal and the islands are different however. Arrival details for each are below:

Restrictions for MAINLAND PORTUGAL (Porto, Lisbon, Faro airports)

By the current restrictions, airlines and cruise lines should now allow passengers to board flights with destination or stopover in mainland Portugal after presenting at boarding:

NAAT – Nucleic Acid Amplification Tests (RT-PCR, NEAR, TMA, LAMP, HDA, CRISPR, SDA, etc), performed 72hrs before boarding

OR an antigen test (TRAg) performed 48hrs before boarding and approved by the European Commission’s Directorate-General For Health And Food Safety

Exceptions: Children under 12 year old

Complete the Passenger Locator Card online for each passenger up to 48 hours before travelling

Travelers will also need to present the documentation above to the Borders Officers at arrival and no other test or quarantine will be required.

Restrictions for THE AZORES (Ponta Delgada and Terceira airports)

To travel to the Azores it Is mandatory to present:

RT-PCR Test – 72h before boarding

OR

Declaration of Immunity (for those who already had COVID-19, for example)

Passengers may perform free test on arrival and await the result in prophylactic isolation (results are available between 12 to 24 hrs)

Exceptions: Children under 12yo