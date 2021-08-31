Boeing announces changes to its Board of Directors

David L. Joyce elected to Boeing’s Board of Directors.

The Boeing Company board of directors today announced that David L. Joyce has been elected to the board, effective immediately. He will serve on the Aerospace Safety and Compensation committees. The Boeing board today also announced that Admiral Edmund P. Giambastiani Jr. has informed the company that he will retire from the board at the end of 2021.

An accomplished aerospace executive, Joyce, 64, retired from General Electric (GE) as vice chair in 2020, where he also served as president and CEO of GE Aviation from 2008 to 2020. During his 12-year leadership of GE’s largest division, Joyce also led customer and product support for more than 19,000 global engines and 500 airlines customers and oversaw the implementation of an industry-leading safety management system across GE Aviation.

A 40-year GE veteran, Joyce joined GE Aviation in 1980 as a product engineer and spent 15 years designing and developing GE’s commercial and military engines, before serving in a variety of leadership positions in GE Aviation, including vice president and general manager of Commercial Engines. Joyce earned both a Bachelor of Science and master’s degree in mechanical engineering from Michigan State University and holds a master’s in business finance from Xavier University.

“David Joyce is a recognized aerospace industry leader who brings a demonstrated track record of safety leadership, engineering expertise and operational excellence to our board,” said Boeing Chairman Larry Kellner. “He will provide valuable counsel and guidance based on his significant experience.”

Joyce is a member of the National Academy of Engineering, and is the recipient of the National Defense Industrial Association’s James Forrestal Industry Leadership Award and the American Society of Materials’ Medal for the Advancement of Research. Since 2010, he has served on the Board of Trustees of Xavier University.

“Boeing will benefit from David Joyce’s deep aviation experience and broad industry relationships,” said David Calhoun, Boeing president and CEO, and member of the board of directors. “David’s experience transforming businesses and focus on quality and safety in the aerospace industry will further strengthen our board.”