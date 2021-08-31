New tough checks for Prague Airport international arrivals

Prague Airport to reinforce passenger checks on arrival.

Prague Airport will strengthen the control of the currently valid conditions for entry into the country.

From September 1, 2021, the arrival procedure for all passengers flying to Prague Airport will be adjusted.

As per the new protective measure implemented by the Ministry of Health of the Czech Republic, Prague Airport, the Foreign Police of the Czech Republic and the Customs Administration of the Czech Republic will strengthen the control of the currently valid conditions for entry into the country.

Together, the parties thus respond to the gradually increasing traffic at Prague Airport and the possibility to visit the country for tourist activities by foreigners.

From 1 September 2021, the arrival procedure for all passengers flying to Václav Havel Airport Prague will be adjusted. Until further notice, the changes implemented at both Prague Airport terminals will affect tourists as well as citizens of the Czech Republic and the EU+ countries returning to the Czech Republic.

The airport continues to encourage passengers to thoroughly review the implemented rules in advance. Before their departure to Prague, they should have prepared, and ideally printed out, all documents, arrival forms and confirmations of non-infectivity, if required.

“We are coordinating the new model with representatives of the Ministry of Health and other security forces present at the airport. We are also increasing our personnel capacity and reinforcing the technical equipment to speed up the entire check-in process on arrivals. Passengers can help accelerated the Czech arrival checks, too, by having reviewed the current conditions and prepared all documents in advance,” Jiří Kraus, Vice-Chairman of the Prague Airport Board of Directors, said.