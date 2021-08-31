World Tourism has a new chance African Style with Saudi Arabia leading and Venue Morocco

The most secret, but also the most important ever General Asssembly for the World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) was quietly moved from October 2021 to be held now from November 30 to December 2, 2021 in Marrakesh, Morocco. The re-appointment for Zurab Pololikashvili as UNWTO Secretary-General for the next period from 2022-2025 will be voted on. There is a chance to correct an important wrong. Moving the UNWTO Headquarter from Madrid, Spain to Riyad, Saudi Arabia is expected to be added to the agenda and decided on.

Without issuing any press release or announcement, members of the World Tourism Organization were informed today about an expected date change for the upcoming 24th General Assembly.

The GA will be held as originally planned in the Moroccon City of Marakesh from November 30 to December 2, 2021. The date change had been expected and was an open secret, just now revealed.

Morocco is a major African travel and tourism Destination, and a victim of COVID-19, like most of the world.

UNWTO had been criticized to be ineffective and not living up to the challenges the tourism world had been facing since COVID-19 emerged in March of 2020.

Morocco will not just be the venue of another General Assembly. It will not just be hosted in a country that is committed to the travel and tourism industry, but also in a country that is hosting this important event against all odds when COVID-19 is at an expected peak.

It will be an event where member states can correct a wrong that started in 2018. It’s also an event where the UNWTO home could be moved for the first time since the implementation of the UNWTO special agency.

Depending on all of this, UNWTO may for the first time ever become an organization with sufficient funding, support, and be reinstated as a global leader and team player for the public tourism sector.

To gain back legitimacy the issue of voting manipulations in 2017 and again in 2021 can finally be addressed before confirming a secretary-general to the 2022-2025 term.

Morocco will be the only place where the current Secretary-General cannot be the accused and the judge at the same time.

Saudi Arabia had been living up to become a first responder and a lot more to the global travel and tourism industry. With billions ready to invest this is by far an attractive proposal for an organization with only an 8 Million Dollar budget, most of it spent on travel for the Secretary-General and his friends. Saudi Arabia in return feels a new headquarters in Riyadh will secure the financial stability of this UN-affiliated agency. Therefore a proposal to move Headquarters from Madrid to Riyadh is expected to be added to the agenda.

Currently, this agenda doesn’t mention all of this yet. It’s now up to the UNWTO members to complete an agenda in a timely manner. It’s also up to the members to make travel arrangements to Marrakesh, so a broad vote on Global Tourism Issues can be facilitated and assured.

It can only be hoped leaders also in the field of Global Health, the private industry, association heads, and a wide range of media will be invited to attend the General Assembly. Global tourism needs leadership, and Morocco has the chance, which may be the last chance to save the World Tourism Organization

The current agenda has been by the UNWTO secretariat.

Monday, 29 November, 2021

Arrival of delegates

Tuesday, 30 November, 2021

10:00 – 11:00 Programme and Budget Committee

10:00 – 11:00 Committee for the Review of Applications for Affiliate Membership

11:30 – 13:00 114th session of the Executive Council

12:00 – 14:00 43rd UNWTO Affiliate Members Plenary Session

14:00 – 15:00 Lunch

15:00 – 16:30 Committee on Tourism and Sustainability

15:00 – 16:30 Committee on Tourism and Competitiveness

15:00 – 17:00 Working group on the International Code for the Protection of Tourists

15:00 – 18:00 43rd UNWTO Affiliate Members Plenary Session

16:30 – 18:00 Committee on Statistics

16:30 – 18:00 Committee on Tourism Online Education

19:00 – 22:00 Welcome dinner

Wednesday, 1 December, 2021

10:00 – 10:30 Official opening

10:45 – 13:15 Plenary session 1

13:15 – 13:30 Group photo

13:30 – 15:30 Lunch

15:00 – 15:30 Credentials Committee

15:30 – 18:30 Plenary session 2

20:30 – 22:30 Dinner

Thursday, 2 December, 2021



10:00 – 13:00 Thematic session: Innovation, Education and Rural Development to Build Back Better

13:00 – 14:30 Lunch

14:30 – 17:30 Plenary session 3

14:30 – 16:30 Affiliate Members Board

17:30 – 18:30 Associate Members meeting

20:00 – 22:00 Dinner

Friday, 3 December, 2021

10:30 – 12:00 115th session of the Executive Council

12:00 – 12:30 Programme and Budget Committee

Technical visits (TBC)

Departure of delegates

Click here for more information on the 24th UNWTO General Assembly.