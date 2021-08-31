Afghanistan News Airline News Airport news Aviation News Breaking Travel News Business Travel News International Visitor News Other Safety Tourism News Transportation News Travel Destination Update Travel News Travel Wire News Trending News Features

Taliban ready to restart Kabul airport operations 'in few days'

by Harry Johnson
Written by Harry Johnson

The United States finished the evacuation of civilians from Kabul and their entire mission in Afghanistan on August 30.

  • Taliban to restart operations at Khamid Karzai International Airport.
  • Kabul’s airport will be operational within days.
  • Taliban took over Kabul and entire Afghanistan on August 15.

Taliban representative announced today that Kabul’s Hamid Karzai International Airport will resume normal operation in just a few days.

“We are ready to resume the airport’s operation. We will do it within days,” Anas Haqqani, a ranking member of the Taliban said in an interview.

Haqqani described the withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan as a “great” event and called the day when evacuation ended a “historical” day.

The United States finished the evacuation of civilians from Kabul and their entire mission in Afghanistan on August 30. The decision to end the US operation in Afghanistan that began in October 2001 and became the longest US overseas campaign in history was announced by President Joe Biden on April 14, 2021.

After this decision was announced, the Taliban embarked on an offensive against Afghan government forces. On August 15, Taliban fighters swept into Kabul without encountering any resistance, and gained full control over the Afghan capital within a few hours.

Hamid Karzai International Airport, also known as HKIA, is located 3.1 miles (5 km) from the city center of Kabul in Afghanistan. It serves as one of the nation’s main international airports and as one of the largest military bases, capable of housing over one hundred aircraft.

Hamid Karzai International Airport was previously named Kabul International Airport and locally as Khwaja Rawash Airport, though it continues to be officially known by some airlines by the latter name. The airport was given its current name in 2014 in honor of former President Hamid Karzai.

