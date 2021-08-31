What’s new in The Bahamas in September

The list of exciting adventures in The Bahamas has been announced, and it is amazing. Imagine being there when Tiger Woods returns to Albany for the 2021 Hero World Challenge. Or welcoming back fishermen in the State-of-the-Art Superyacht Friendly Marine Opens in Walker’s Cay. But wait, there’s more…

NEWS

UNEXSO Announces New Glass Bottom Boating Experience to Shark Junction – The most adventurous and thrill-seeking travelers can now enjoy the newest boat excursion from Port Lucaya, the Glass Bottom Boat to Shark Junction Tour, with three lively stops including the world famous “Shark Junction,” home to dozens of Caribbean Reef Sharks, nurse sharks and large stingrays.

Tiger Woods Returns to Albany for the 2021 Hero World Challenge – World-renowned golfer and luxury resort co-owner, Tiger Woods, prepares to host the 2021 Hero World Challenge at Albany, The Bahamas beginning Monday, November 29 – December 5, 2021, to support youth education across the globe.

State-of-the-Art Superyacht Friendly Marina Opens in Walker’s Cay, Northern Abacos – Owners Carl and Gigi Allen welcome back fishermen to the boating capital of The Bahamas with the reopening of Walker’s Cay. The newly enlarged marina can accommodate superyachts and plans to add additional amenities including a pool, spa and bungalows.

Tropic Ocean Airways Launches Airlift Services from Great Harbour Cay – Beginning September 2, Tropic Ocean Airways adds scheduled flight options to Great Harbour Cay in the Berry Islands. Floridians can now book stress-free services from Fort Lauderdale to Nassau, Bimini and The Berry Islands.

The Bahamas Nominated for “Caribbean’s Best Casino Destination 2021” – The Islands of The Bahamas have been nominated for the World Casino Awards. Travelers can cast their votes for free online now through October 15, 2021.

PROMOTIONS AND OFFERS

Grab a Drink and Stay Awhile at Margaritaville Beach Resort – When staying 14 days or longer at Margaritaville Beach Resort, guests receive special pricing up to 40% off regular rates. Travel window is now through December 31, 2021.

$150 Fee Credit for Out Island Vacationers – Private pilots receive a $150 fee credit for a pre-booked two-night hotel stay at any participating Bahama Out Islands Promotion Board member property before October 31, 2021.

ABOUT THE BAHAMAS

With over 700 islands and cays and 16 unique island destinations, The Bahamas lies just 50 miles off the coast of Florida, offering an easy flyaway escape that transports travelers away from their everyday. The Islands of The Bahamas have world-class fishing, diving, boating, birding, and nature-based activities, thousands of miles of the earth's most spectacular water and pristine beaches waiting for families, couples and adventurers.