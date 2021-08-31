Flights from Moscow to Hurghada and Sharm El Sheikh on Aeroflot now

Airline News Airport news Aviation News Breaking Travel News Business Travel News Egypt travel news Hospitality Industry News Hotels & Resorts International Visitor News Other rebuilding travel Resort ratings Responsible Tourism News Russia travel news Tourism News Transportation News Travel Destination Update Travel News Travel Wire News

Written by Harry Johnson

According to announced schedule, Aeroflot will operate one flight from Moscow to Hurghada and Sharm el-Sheikh daily, starting from October 1, 2021.

  • Russian flag carrier announces scheduled flights to Egypt’s Red Sea resort cities.
  • Aeroflot will operate Hurghada and Sharm el-Sheikh flights daily.
  • Aeroflot’s Hurghada and Sharm el-Sheikh flights will operate from Moscow.

Russia’s flag carrier Aeroflot issued announced today that has launched the sale of tickets for direct scheduled passenger flights from Moscow, Russia to the Egyptian Red Sea resorts of Hurghada and Sharm el-Sheikh.

According to announced schedule, Aeroflot will operate one flight from Moscow to Hurghada and Sharm el-Sheikh daily, starting from October 1, 2021.

Since August 27, Russia has tripled the number of regular flights to Egypt on the Moscow-Hurghada and Moscow-Sharm el-Sheikh routes – from 5 to 15 flights per week on each route following the decision of the federal operational headquarters for the fight against COVID-19.

According to the Federal Air Transport Agency, nine airlines, including Aeroflot, have received the opportunity to operate flights on these routes, in addition to Rossiya. Previously, Aeroflot did not operate regular flights to these destinations.

PJSC Aeroflot – Russian Airlines, commonly known as Aeroflot, is the flag carrier and largest airline of the Russian Federation. The airline was founded in 1923, making Aeroflot one of the oldest active airlines in the world.

Aeroflot is headquartered in the Central Administrative Okrug (District), Moscow, with its hub being Sheremetyevo International Airport. The airline flies to 146 destinations in 52 countries, excluding codeshared services.

