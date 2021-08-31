Airline News Airport news Aviation News Breaking Travel News Business Travel News European travel news Government Affairs Health News Hospitality Industry News Hotels & Resorts International Visitor News Other rebuilding travel Responsible Tourism News Safety Tourism News Transportation News Travel Destination Update Travel News Travel Wire News Trending News Features

Europe lifts travel restrictions for some countries, blacklists others

by Harry Johnson
European Council updates the list of countries, special administrative regions and other entities and territorial authorities for which travel restrictions should be lifted.

  • EU is gradually lifting temporary non-essential travel restrictions.
  • Five countries and one entity/territorial authority removed from the restrictions lifting list.
  • Israel, Kosovo, Lebanon, Montenegro, Republic of North Macedonia and USA removed from list.

Following a review under the recommendation on the gradual lifting of the temporary restrictions on non-essential travel into the EU, the Council updated the list of countries, special administrative regions and other entities and territorial authorities for which travel restrictions should be lifted.

In particular, Israel, Kosovo, Lebanon, Montenegro, the Republic of North Macedonia and the United States of America were removed from the list.

Non-essential travel to the EU from countries or entities not listed in Annex I is subject to temporary travel restriction. This is without prejudice to the possibility for member states to lift the temporary restriction on non-essential travel to the EU for fully vaccinated travelers.

As stipulated in the Council recommendation, this list will continue to be reviewed regularly and, as the case may be, updated.

Based on the criteria and conditions set out in the recommendation, as from 30 August 2021, member states should gradually lift the travel restrictions at the external borders for residents of the following third countries:

  • Albania
  • Armenia
  • Australia
  • Azerbaijan
  • Bosnia and Hercegovina
  • Brunei Darussalam
  • Canada
  • Japan
  • Jordan
  • New Zealand
  • Qatar
  • Republic of Moldova
  • Saudi Arabia
  • Serbia
  • Singapore
  • South Korea
  • Ukraine
  • China (subject to confirmation of reciprocity)

Travel restrictions should also be gradually lifted for the special administrative regions of China Hong Kong and Macao.

