Europe lifts travel restrictions for some countries, blacklists others

EU is gradually lifting temporary non-essential travel restrictions.

Five countries and one entity/territorial authority removed from the restrictions lifting list.

Israel, Kosovo, Lebanon, Montenegro, Republic of North Macedonia and USA removed from list.

Following a review under the recommendation on the gradual lifting of the temporary restrictions on non-essential travel into the EU, the Council updated the list of countries, special administrative regions and other entities and territorial authorities for which travel restrictions should be lifted.

In particular, Israel, Kosovo, Lebanon, Montenegro, the Republic of North Macedonia and the United States of America were removed from the list.

Non-essential travel to the EU from countries or entities not listed in Annex I is subject to temporary travel restriction. This is without prejudice to the possibility for member states to lift the temporary restriction on non-essential travel to the EU for fully vaccinated travelers.

As stipulated in the Council recommendation, this list will continue to be reviewed regularly and, as the case may be, updated.

Based on the criteria and conditions set out in the recommendation, as from 30 August 2021, member states should gradually lift the travel restrictions at the external borders for residents of the following third countries:

Albania

Armenia

Australia

Azerbaijan

Bosnia and Hercegovina

Brunei Darussalam

Canada

Japan

Jordan

New Zealand

Qatar

Republic of Moldova

Saudi Arabia

Serbia

Singapore

South Korea

Ukraine

China (subject to confirmation of reciprocity)

Travel restrictions should also be gradually lifted for the special administrative regions of China Hong Kong and Macao.