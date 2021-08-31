US State Department: Do not travel to Canada

US citizens warned not to travel to Canada.

The United States Department of State has increased the travel alert level for Americans travelling to Canada, advising all US citizens to reconsider going to the country amid amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The latest travel advisory issued by the US State Department, upgraded Canada to Level 3, which says ‘Reconsider travel’.

The US State Department issued a statement saying that it had re-categorized travel advisories from Level 2 — “exercise increased caution” — to Level 3 — “reconsider travel” — on the advice of the CDC, due to “a high level of COVID-19 in Canada.”

The US State Department, along with the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), also warned against travel to Switzerland, among other countries because of rising number of new cases of COVID-19 infection.

In the past seven days, over 21,000 new COVID-19 cases have been reported in Canada. At the same time, over 900,000 new COVID-19 cases were recorded last week in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).