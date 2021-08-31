Afghanistan News Airline News Airport news Aviation News Breaking Travel News Business Travel News Government Affairs International Visitor News Other rebuilding travel Responsible Tourism News Safety Tourism News Transportation News Travel News Travel Wire News Trending News Features USA News

FAA bans all US airlines from flying over Afghanistan

by Harry Johnson
Written by Harry Johnson

Any US civil aircraft operator that wants to fly into/out of or over Afghanistan must receive prior authorization from the FAA.

  • FAA stated that the Kabul Airport is not controlled by anyone.
  • The air traffic control is not being carried out in Afghanistan.
  • Just one route along the eastern border remains open.

US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) issued a statement today announcing that all US civilian airlines are banned from flying over the entire territory of Afghanistan with the exception of one route that remains open along the eastern border.

Civilian carriers “may continue to use one high-altitude jet route near the far eastern border for overflights. Any U.S. civil aircraft operator that wants to fly into/out of or over Afghanistan must receive prior authorization from the FAA,” the statement says.

Earlier, the FAA stated that the Kabul Airport is not controlled by anyone and the air traffic control is not being carried out in Afghanistan.

On Tuesday, US servicemen completely withdrew from Afghanistan. The Taliban movement stated that Afghanistan has gained complete independence.

