Prague Airport Board of Directors elects new Chairman

by Harry Johnson
The Ministry’s commission selected Mr. Pos as the most suitable candidate in a tender called for the position.

  • Jiri Pos elected Chairman of the Prague Airport Board of Directors.
  • His appointment was approved by the Personnel Nomination Committee of the Czech Republic.
  • His appointment was recommended by the Ministry of Finance of the Czech Republic.

Today, Jiří Pos was elected Chairman of the Prague Airport Board of Directors by fellow Board members. He thus assumes the role of the Chairman of the Board of Directors of the largest international airport operator in the Czech Republic, effective 30 August 2021.

His appointment into the company’s management was approved by the Personnel Nomination Committee of the Czech Republic Government in August 2021, following the recommendation of the Ministry of Finance of the Czech Republic, the sole shareholder of the company. The Ministry’s commission selected Mr. Pos as the most suitable candidate in a tender called for the position.

Jiří Kraus continues to perform the role of Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors.

The current four-member Prague Airport Board of Directors met today at an extraordinary meeting of the statutory body to vote its chairman. Jiří Pos was approved. “I do not promise the impossible within three days and miracles at once. However, I am convinced that we can use the potential of Prague Airport to facilitate its return to profit and enhance its further development to the satisfaction of passengers, our business partners, and the owner, while naturally, considering the impact on the environment of the surrounding municipalities and Prague city districts.”

Jiří Pos returns to Prague Airport after seven years. He originally joined the company in 2006. From 2011 to 2014, he was Prague Airport Chairman of the Board of Directors and CEO. From 2014 to 2015, he was a member of the Board of Directors of the Czech Aeroholding Group. After leaving the Group, he pursued his own business activities, predominantly in the field of civil aviation and tourism. From 2019 to 2021, he worked as a Secretary of Karlovy Vary Airport. He started his career in aviation at Czech Airlines, where he stayed for a total of twenty years. He started his career in aviation in 1986, working for Czech Airlines, where he stayed for twenty years. He first worked for the Czech national carrier foreign offices from 1994 to 2001. Then, he was the company Vice-president in charge of Ground Operations from 2003 to 2006. He graduated from the Czech Technical University in Prague, the Faculty of Mechanical Engineering, with a specialization in the field of aviation production economics.

Prague Airport Board of Directors as of 30 August 2021:

  • Jiří Pos – Chairman of the Board of Directors
  • Jiří Kraus – Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors
  • Jakub Puchalský – Member of the Board of Directors
  • Jiří Černík – Member of the Board of Directors
