Michael Jackson, the King of Pop Las Vegas birthday re-appearance

by Juergen T Steinmetz
Written by Juergen T Steinmetz

Michael Jackson, the King of Pop would have been 63 years old on Sunday. This was a great opportunity to re-appear in Las Vegas at Cirque du Soleil.
Dubbed the “King of Pop”, he is regarded as one of the most significant cultural figures of the 20th century. Over a four-decade career, his contributions to music, dance and fashion, along with his publicized personal life, made him a global figure in popular culture.

  1. It felt Michael Jackson attended his own party when Cirque du Soleil in collaboration with The Estate of Michael Jackson celebrated the “King of Pops” birthday. Michael Jackson would have been 63 years old.
  2. The birthday weekend celebration kicked off on Saturday, Aug. 28, with the #MyMJMoves dance challenge, judged by writer and director for Michael Jackson ONE, Jamie King, and show choreographers, Rich and Tone Talauega.
  3. On Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021 attendees were able to meet Michael Jackson’s longtime costume designer and author of “The King of Style: Dressing Michael Jackson,” Michael Bush at an intimate book signing.

The day’s festivities featured an exclusive Q&A with acclaimed director and choreographer, Kenny Ortega, in recognition of the upcoming 25th anniversary of the “HIStory World Tour,” which launched on Sept. 7, 1996.

Ortega was joined on stage by members of the Michael Jackson ONE creative team, Travis Payne, Jamie King, Rich and Tone, who all worked with Kenny Ortega and Michael Jackson. Making a surprise appearance was Michael’s drummer of 30 years, Jonathan “Sugarfoot” Moffett, who joined the group in sharing memorable and inspirational moments of working with Michael.

In attendance and enjoying the afternoon’s activities was Michael’s son Prince along with several of his cousins and family members. The day’s events culminated with everyone, including Michael’s younger son, Bigi, joining his brother and other family members and a sold-out audience for a high-energy performance of Michael Jackson ONE. Ticket holders for the performance also had the opportunity to meet with representatives from The Estate of Michael Jackson, including the participants in the afternoon activities.

