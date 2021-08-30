Seychelles Minister compliments tour guides for dedication to success tourism

The agenda included concerns put forward by the tour guides. Minister Radegonde reassured the tour guides that the Tourism Department is working closely with several agencies to address the various issues they are dealing with. These included developing products to entice visitors to explore the various services and attractions available, safety, inter-island tariffs for visitors, and more.

Minister Radegonde stated, “One thing that is recurrent in our meetings with partners is their dedication to the success of our industry. I am glad that we all seem to be on the same page as to where we would like this industry to go.”

On the agenda for discussion at the meeting attended by the Principal Secretary for Tourism (PS), Sherin Francis, and other members of the department, were concerns put forward by the tour guides and the sharing of innovative solutions to tackle the current challenges the sector is facing. These included developing products to entice visitors to explore the various services and attractions available in the destination, lack of facilities, safety, inter-island tariffs for visitors, regulations and environmental concerns such as pollution.

Minister Radegonde reassured the tour guides of his ministry’s commitment and engagement, affirming that the Tourism Department is working closely with several agencies to address the various issues they are facing as well as creating opportunities for other lucrative ventures within the tourism industry.

“The Tourism Department is in discussion with the Office of the Mayor of Victoria and the Culture Department, amongst others, to ascertain that our small capital and other places of attraction offer memorable authentic creole experience to our visitors. Some of the concerns highlighted by our tour guides are being currently addressed by our department through the sections responsible and for the rest of the issues we face, discussions like these provide a platform for finding collective strategic solutions,” said Minister Radegonde.

PS Francis for her part stated that the discussion was timely in that it permitted her team to identify pressing matters affecting the local tour guides in line with the priorities of the Tourism Department in the development of new products for the industry.

“This meeting has brought to light many factors that can make the destination a more marketable one through the propositions of the two parties. On our side, we are committed to work with our tour guides to increase their visibility through our destination website and other marketing tools. It is encouraging that our common goal is to improve the visitor’s experience, and as such the Tourism Department is also offering its support through the various projects we are currently driving to fill the existing gaps in our products,” said Mrs. Francis.

Seychelles counts 89 safe-certified independent tour guides operating around Mahé, Praslin and La Digue.