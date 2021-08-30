Airline News Airport news Aviation News Breaking Travel News Business Travel News Government Affairs Health News Hospitality Industry News Hotels & Resorts International Visitor News Other People making news rebuilding travel Responsible Tourism News Safety Singapore travel news Tourism News Transportation News Travel Destination Update Travel News Travel Wire News Trending News Features

With 80% of population fully immunized, Singapore is world’s most vaccinated country

23 mins ago
19 mins ago
by Harry Johnson
Add Comment
Select your language
en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sudanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesexh Xhosayi Yiddishzu Zulu
With 80% of population fully immunized, Singapore is world’s most vaccinated country
With 80% of population fully immunized, Singapore is world’s most vaccinated country
Written by Harry Johnson

Reaching this milestone sets the stage for further easing of COVID-19 pandemic-related curbs in Singapore.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
  • 80% of Singapore’s population fully immunized.
  • Singapore to ease COVI 19 pandemic-related restrictions.
  • Singapore citizens and residents will be allowed to travel again.

Singapore has become the world’s most vaccinated country with 80% of its 5.7 million people fully inoculated against COVID-19, the island-state government officials said.

Singapore’s Health Minister Ong Ye Kung

“We have crossed another milestone, where 80% of our population has received their full regimen of two doses,” Singapore’s Health Minister Ong Ye Kung said in a Facebook post yesterday.

“It means Singapore has taken another step forward in making ourselves more resilient to COVID-19.”

The development gives the tiny city-state the world’s highest rate of complete vaccinations.

Other countries that have high vaccination rates include the United Arab Emirates, Uruguay and Chile, which have fully inoculated more than 70 percent of their populations.

Reaching this milestone sets the stage for further easing of COVID-19 pandemic-related curbs in Singapore.

According the the officials, large gatherings such as the New Year Countdown will resume and “businesses will have certainty that their operations will not be disrupted”.

Singaporeans will also be allowed to travel again, at least to countries that have also controlled the virus.

Singapore, which began its vaccination campaign in January, relied mostly on the jabs developed by Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna.

Singapore has logged a total of 67,171 cases and 55 deaths since the pandemic began.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Leave a Comment

MENU

If you don\'t want to see ads on eTurboNews, please click on the ADDS OFF link in the menu bar.

Alternatively you can simply disable your ad blocker to enjoy our content free without subscription

Allow ads Subscribe

Already a subscriber? Click here to log in.