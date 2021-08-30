With 80% of population fully immunized, Singapore is world’s most vaccinated country

80% of Singapore’s population fully immunized.

Singapore to ease COVI 19 pandemic-related restrictions.

Singapore citizens and residents will be allowed to travel again.

Singapore has become the world’s most vaccinated country with 80% of its 5.7 million people fully inoculated against COVID-19, the island-state government officials said.

Singapore’s Health Minister Ong Ye Kung

“We have crossed another milestone, where 80% of our population has received their full regimen of two doses,” Singapore’s Health Minister Ong Ye Kung said in a Facebook post yesterday.

“It means Singapore has taken another step forward in making ourselves more resilient to COVID-19.”

The development gives the tiny city-state the world’s highest rate of complete vaccinations.

Other countries that have high vaccination rates include the United Arab Emirates, Uruguay and Chile, which have fully inoculated more than 70 percent of their populations.

Reaching this milestone sets the stage for further easing of COVID-19 pandemic-related curbs in Singapore.

According the the officials, large gatherings such as the New Year Countdown will resume and “businesses will have certainty that their operations will not be disrupted”.

Singaporeans will also be allowed to travel again, at least to countries that have also controlled the virus.

Singapore, which began its vaccination campaign in January, relied mostly on the jabs developed by Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna.

Singapore has logged a total of 67,171 cases and 55 deaths since the pandemic began.