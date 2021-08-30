Afghanistan News Airline News Airport news Aviation News Breaking Travel News Business Travel News Government Affairs International Visitor News Other Safety Terrorism and Crime for travelers: Tourism News Transportation News Travel News Travel Wire News Trending News Features

Taliban takes full control of Kabul’s Hamid Karzai International Airport tomorrow

by Harry Johnson
Written by Harry Johnson

The Taliban is conducting negotiations with Turkey and Qatar regarding the technical management of operations at the airport.

  • Taliban to assume control of Kabul airport after US withdrawal.
  • Taliban wants Turkey and Qatar to assist in operating Kabul airport.
  • US troops to withdraw from Afghanistan on August 31.

According to the latest reports, the Taliban will assume full control of Kabul’s Hamid Karzai International Airport tomorrow, following the complete withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan on Tuesday, August 31.

As is had been reported earlier, the Taliban is conducting negotiations with Turkey and Qatar regarding the technical management of operations at the airport. The sides have not come to an agreement yet.

Earlier, the Spokesman for the Taliban Political Office in Qatar, Mohammad Suhail Shaheen, said that the radical movement was optimistic about the upcoming complete withdrawal of foreign troops from Kabul’s Hamid Karzai International Airport

After the US announced the end of its 20-year-long operation in Afghanistan and the beginning of its troop withdrawal, the Taliban launched an offensive against Afghan government forces. On August 15, Taliban fighters swept into Kabul without encountering any resistance, establishing full control over the Afghan capital within a few hours.

Afghanistan’s President Ashraf Ghani left the country, while Vice President Amrullah Saleh declared himself acting head of state and called for armed resistance to the Taliban. Many countries have conducted emergency evacuation of their citizens and embassy staff from Afghanistan after Taliban takeover.

