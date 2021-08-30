The Music Never Stops in New Orleans, even during Hurricane Ida with massive impacts

Hurricane Ida has left all of New Orleans without power due to “catastrophic transmission damage,” according to Entergy New Orleans.If anyone in the parish has power, it’s coming from a generator, NOLA Ready said. The US State of Mississippi reports a statewide power outages Electric customers may be out of power for weeks to come.

Prayers up for New Orleans. It’s like Katrina all over again is the overall message found on Twitter.

Louisiane needs prayers. Having the lowest COVID-19 vaccination rates, this US State has record people in hospitals and ventilators. Hurricane Ida is already a larger and more devastating storm compared to Hurricane Katrina that killed 1833 people in 2005.

An angry tweet says:

Anti-vaxxers+anti-maskers kill themselves & others @[email protected] who put careers first kill ppl. Already full hospitals (covid) during Hurricane Ida is evidence of what happens when political leaders are failures in actions (vote NO to everything)

Hospitals in the Southeast are running low on oxygen, with the worst-hit areas (like Louisiana) left with only 12 to 24 hours worth. If Hurricane Ida disrupts the supply chain at all, the results could be cataclysmic.

TIP: People in Louisiana and other states who may be losing power due to Hurricane Ida, fill up your bathtub with water. Use this water to fill up your toilet tanks so you can use your toilets. Cities loose power means water pumps won’t work so no water.

– All of Orleans Parish — which is the city of New Orleans — is without power, according to NOLA Ready, New Orleans’ emergency preparedness campaign.

The outage is likely due to massive transmission issues.

A tweet says: I’ve been going back and forth with the four New Orleans channels. The ABC one has been running regular programs for the past few hours. I wonder if they were knocked off the air and can’t get back on.

Category 4 Hurricane Ida hits Louisiana 16 years after the devastation of Hurricane Katrina; governor John Bel Edwards said the storm could be Louisiana’s worst since the 1850s.

High rise buildings are shaking, 911 calls are no longer responding.

The music however never stops in New Orleans. “Not even for a “life-altering hurricane” Phil Lavelle posted.

TWEET: If you know of any TRUSTED and vetted organizations that are on standby to provide aid to those impacted by Hurricane Ida please let me know so I can donate. I remember Katrina. I remember the negligence of the state and the people who suffered because of it. Not again.

A news report says it’s very peaceful on Bourbon Street in New Orleans, everything is pitch dark. The rain and winds are pounding.

Y’all … I don’t even know what wizardry this is but it’s terrifying. #HurricaneIda



At 8.00 pm Hurricane Ida was downgraded from a high-end Category 4 Hurricane to a low-end Category 3 Hurricane and it will continue to lose strength overnight. Impacts are still massive.

US President Biden tweeted:

Thanks to the hard work of @FEMA, we’ve pre-positioned resources, equipment, and response teams to respond to HurricaneIda. That includes more than 2,400 FEMA employees, millions of meals and liters of water, generators, search and rescue teams, and over 100 ambulances.